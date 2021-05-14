Carl Junction track and field athlete Alanza Montez and the Thomas Jefferson tennis doubles team of Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending May 7.
ALANZA MONTEZ
Montez, a junior, swept the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles at the Central Ozark Conference meet on May 6 in Branson.
And the battle was for second place in both races.
Montez won the 100 hurdles in 15.86 seconds, beating the second-place finisher by 1.49 seconds. Later Montez claimed the 300 hurdles in 45.89 seconds, winning by 3.31 seconds.
In between her hurdles races, Montez ran the second leg on Carl Junction’s winning 4x100 relay team, joined by Olivia Vediz, Salma Lewis and Shiloh Sluder.
“She’s a beast and she doesn’t give up,” Carl Junction coach Mark Robertson said. “She’s been just as steady as can be for us throughout the entire season. So I think once we get into district and sectional competition, I think that’s where she’s going to shine.
“If she continues doing what she’s doing, I could see her being one of the top five, if not top three, runners in her events at state.”
NOAH HAMLETT, TYLER BROUHARD
Hamlett, a senior, and Brouhard, a sophomore, have teamed up for a 23-0 record as Thomas Jefferson’s No. 1 doubles team.
The Cavalier duo defeated Webb City’s Trenton Hayes-Cale Stephens 6-1, 6-1 for the Class 2 District 7 doubles championship on May 7.
Five days later, Hamlett-Brouhard beat Hayes-Stephens again in the team district finals to raise their record to 23-0 entering Monday’s sectional match against Kearney.
“They complement each other so well,” Cavaliers coach Tom Brumfield said. “Their games are very much alike. They are fun to watch.
“Both have big kick serves. Both are consistent on their backhand. Both can play the net, and both have a long reach and can volley. Sometimes that’s tough to do in high school, being able to volley.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.