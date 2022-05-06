Carl Junction’s Ally Montez and Carthage’s Micah Lindsey have been named the Globe's prep athlete of the week honors for their track and field performances during the week of April 25-30.
Ally Montez
“She wasn’t even challenged,” Carl Junction coach Brandon Gubera said about Ally Montez during her 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle victories last week.
Montez took first in both events at a meet at Southwest Baptist University, as well as an event at Webb City.
“I think No. 1 with Ally is she’s a competitor,” said Gubera. “It doesn’t matter what she’s doing. Whether it’s practice, whether it’s a meet, whether it’s in the weight room, she just competes.”
“She definitely wants to win everything she does.”
The senior runner didn’t stop there.
She was also a part of a first-place finish in the 4x100 relay at Webb City while anchoring the 4x400 relay that took the top spot that day.
“When it comes to relays, Ally’s kind of the leader,” Gubera said. “She’s a senior, she’s been to state three times in a relay already, so, she knows the expectations, she knows what it takes to get there.”
Looking ahead, Montez has a chance to make that a fourth trip to state with a relay group.
“She can help mentor these younger kids, and just kind of be the rock that holds the relay together,” Gubera added.
Heading into Friday’s conference meet, Montez was the second fastest runner in 100-meter hurdles in the state and is the fastest in the 300-meter event.
Micah Lindsey
Lindsey set a personal record in shot put en route to clinching individual wins in the shot put and discus events at Girard last week.
His new record went 50-plus feet.
The junior thrower hasn’t competed in track and field events since junior high.
A big part of his work this season and getting to the performance he had in the Trojans’ meet has been buying into a team philosophy.
“Our team philosophy is always about getting better every day,” Carthage coach Logan Wilson said. “And he’s really bought into that.”
“I told him ‘your goal is to get better throughout the season and when we get to conference and districts let’s see what we can do.”
Wilson mentioned Lindsey’s work ethic in practice’s and his ability to step in and be coachable right away while sticking with the process throughout the season.
Heading into conference on Friday, Wilson said Lindsey has set himself up great for postseason play.
