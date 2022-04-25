BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Carl Junction track and field team competed at the Southwest Baptist Invitational on Monday afternoon in Bolivar.
The Bulldogs totaled four event wins as Ally Montez and Sydney Ward led the way.
A Pittsburg State signee, Montez won her two specialties — the 100-meter hurdles (15.12 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (45.78). Ward won the 100-meter dash in 12.49 seconds and then the 200 with a time of 25.77.
Carl Junction finished sixth in the team standings with 59 points. West Plains won the team title with 100 points, followed by Nixa (89), Rolla (66), Kickapoo (64) and Republic (63).
In other girls' events for the Bulldogs, Olivia Vediz took third in the long jump. She was sixth in the triple jump, while Madilyn Olds finished fourth in the javelin.
Olds recorded a throw of 36.74 meters, which set a new school record.
Emerson Lundien took eighth in the pole vault. Carl Junction's 4x100 relay team of Ward, Vediz, Hannah Cantrell and Montez took fourth out of 16 teams.
The Bulldogs' 4x400 team of Ward, Delaney Harris, Riley Briggs and Emily Rice took ninth.
On the boys side, Carl Junction was paced by Caleb Graham, who took fourth in the pole vault. Owen Hensley placed seventh in the same event.
Nixa won the boys team title with 105 points. Republic (88.5), West Plains (84), Ozark (72.5) and Waynesville (63.5) round out the top five.
