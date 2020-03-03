NEVADA, Mo. — Montrose scored the game’s first nine points and never looked back in a 63-31 win over McAuley Catholic in the Class 1 Sectional 3 girls basketball game at Nevada High School on Tuesday night.
The Bluejays (26-3) led by as many as 34 points as they limited the Warriors to a season-low scoring total. The triumph advanced Montrose to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.
Montrose built a 21-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.
“Getting off to a good start was obviously really important against a good team like McAuley,” Montrose coach Scott White said. “We wanted to put them behind the 8-ball early. They’re just such a good team and they shoot the ball so well. But it’s tough to shoot when you’re behind.”
Unfortunately for McAuley, finding consistent offense proved to be a struggle throughout the contest. The Warriors scored in single digits in three of the four quarters and had just four scorers in Taylor Schiefelbein, Kennedy DeRuy, Kayleigh Teeter and Gliza Damaso.
From beyond the 3-point line, McAuley was converted none of its 16 attempts.
“Even the best teams go through a game where it’s just not their night,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “We just had one of those nights at the wrong time.”
The Warriors, competing in the state sectional round for the first time since 2007, ended the season with a 20-8 record. It’s the second year in a row McAuley has registered at least 20 wins in a campaign.
"All of my teams are special, but this one was just resilient and fought through adversity this season,” Howard said. “With losing everyone that we did from last year — a couple people transferring, a couple people deciding not to play — we're a really small group in number. But we were a family, and I think we grew closer as a group because of those challenges we had to overcome.”
A 9-0 Montrose run to start the game was ended by a pair of Teeter free throws with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter. DeRuy then scored on a layup to make it 9-4 before Montrose closed the period on a 12-4 surge.
“We were pressed a little bit because they jumped out to that early lead,” Howard said. “So we weren’t as patient as we should have been. You also have to give credit to them because they rebounded well and didn’t give us any second-chance opportunities. But at the end of the day, we didn’t make some open shots or get as many clean looks as we think we could have.”
Montrose senior Abby Vogel opened the second quarter with seven straight points — two three-point plays on and-1 layups and then one free throw — to open up a 20-point lead for the Bluejays.
Vogel, a 5-foot-11 forward, scored a game-high 23 points with 21 coming in the first half.
“There’s nothing on the basketball floor that Abby can’t do,” White said. “She can get 10 points, 25 boards and 10 assists in a night, or she can get you 25 points, eight assists and still have 15 boards. She’s a phenomenal talent and phenomenal athlete. In my opinion, she’s one of the best players in our area for sure. And she has been for a couple years.”
Vogel’s final score came on a layup in traffic to give Montrose a 60-29 lead with about three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jaidyn Steinbach and Payton Lasswell also finished in double figures for the Bluejays with 10 points apiece.
Schiefelbein scored a team-high 13 points for McAuley, while DeRuy added 10 points, Teeter six and Damaso two.
Tuesday marked the final prep basketball game for McAuley seniors Schiefelbein and Elizabeth Motazedi.
“I give most of the credit to our seniors for the success we were able to enjoy this season,” Howard said. “Taylor was a four-year starter and an undeniable leader for us this year. And she really came in every day and taught and led her teammates by example.”
