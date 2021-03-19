State champion wrestlers Annie Moore of Cassville and Cayden Auch of Neosho have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending March 13.
ANNIE MOORE
Moore, a sophomore, capped a 34-1 season by winning the 112-pound state championship on March 9 in Independence.
In becoming the Wildcats’ first state wrestling champion, she wrestled about 6 1/2 minutes total while winning all three of her matches by pin.
Moore won by fall over Josie Moody of Waynesville at 0:59 in the quarterfinals, Aiva Mayer of Carrollton at 2:39 in the semifinals and Chloe Sheckells of Staley at 3:02 in the championship round.
“I knew she was capable of it,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fortner said. “It’s also a state tournament, a very tough tournament. Everyone is good there. She had a good day, too. She wrestled really well.
“The latter part of the season, she had really good practices, worked on technique. She’s very strong and athletic for a 112-pound girl. Once she worked on some of the technique, she was pretty dominant at the state tournament.”
CAYDEN AUCH
Auch, a senior, set history on March 12 in Independence when he became Neosho’s first four-time state wrestling champion.
Auch was in control in all three of his state matches, starting with an 11-3 major decision over Riley Brown of Smithville in the quarterfinals. Auch then beat two St. Louis-area entries in the final two rounds, pinning Ty Brunk of Rockwood Summit at 3:06 in the semifinals and decisioning Wyatt Haynes of Liberty (Wentzville) 10-3 in the championship match.
Auch, who will continue his wrestling career at Arkansas-Little Rock, went 49-0 this season, giving him a 192-6 career record. His first three titles came at 106 pounds as a freshman (52-3), 126 pounds as a sophomore (39-1) and 152 pounds as a junior (52-2).
“I get worked up and pretty easily excited in a lot of matches,” Wildcats coach Jeremy Phillips said. “But I made it one of my own goals this season just to sit back and enjoy the journey that (Auch) was on. As far as a coach, I can relax a little bit when he takes the mat.
“I even had someone attest to that and say ‘you get pretty fired up in all your other matches but whenever he wrestles, you’re pretty calm.’ He allows me to be that just because he’s invested and worked so much. ... He just goes out there and does his thing, and I enjoy the opportunity to somewhat reap the rewards of his investments and be able to truly appreciate what he’s done for our program.”
