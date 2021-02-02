SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were one of the busiest teams early this offseason and have continued to spend even into the new year.
With pitchers and catchers set to report on Feb. 17, Royals general manager Dayton Moore feels confident about where his team is at with only weeks to go before MLB’s spring training.
“We had a very clear vision of what we wanted to accomplish,” Moore said on Sunday afternoon at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield. “We wanted to bring in a middle-of-the-order bat. We were able to do that in Carlos Santana. We wanted to strengthen our pitching staff and bring in a veteran starter. We were able to do that with Mike Minor. He blends in very well with the pitchers we have on the horizon. Getting Greg Holland back for our bullpen is really, really important.”
Santana, a 34-year-old first baseman and designated hitter, slashed.199/.349/.350 with eight home runs and 30 RBI through 60 games in last year's shortened season with the Cleveland Indians. Minor, 33, will enter his second stint with Kansas City but first as a full-time starter. He excelled over a two-year stint in the Texas Rangers rotation from 2018-19 before his numbers dipped last year between Texas and Oakland (5.56 ERA in 56.2 innings).
And Holland is set to return to the Royals bullpen once again, where he sported a 1.91 ERA in 28 games last season.
However, one addition that Moore seemed bullish on is former Washington Nationals center fielder Michael Taylor. Taylor, 29, has not been the same since his breakout season in 2017, when he collected 19 home runs, 59 RBI, an .806 OPS and 17 steals. He hit .227 with six home runs in 2018, and in 2020, he hit a career-low .196 over 38 games.
But Moore thinks there’s some untapped potential with Taylor.
“He’s got a chance, we believe, to be an impact-type center fielder,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of upside in him. A lot of power. Speed. There’s a lot of aptitude, so we think he can continue to get better. Of course, as well all know, you have to have an impact center fielder in Kauffman Stadium.”
One of the biggest question marks as Kansas City enters the 2021 season is who will patrol left field. With Alex Gordon deciding to retire after last season, the job is up for grabs.
“Right now, we have Franchy Cordero out there competing for that spot,” Moore said. “Hunter Dozier can go out there and play left field. Whit Merrifield can play all three outfield positions. We feel like we have some internal options that we like.”
The Royals also brought back a familiar face two weeks ago with the signing of former All-Star closer Wade Davis on a minor league deal. Moore said he brings a veteran presence to the bullpen and certainly feels he can break camp on the big-league roster with a strong spring.
Another area of strength that the Royals have emphasized over the past several years is their pitching depth throughout the organization, which Moore is excited about in the years to come.
In fact, Kansas City is tentatively set to open the year with three starters at or younger than 25 in its rotation with Brad Keller, Brady Singer and Kris Bubic. Of their top 30 prospects according MLB.com, 15 of those are pitchers, with Asa Lacey, Daniel Lynch and Jackson Kowar ranking at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
“We haven’t had this much depth and quality depth with our pitching in our organization since we’ve been here,” Moore said. “In fact, with all those years in Atlanta, we’ve never had a group assembled like this, either. Young pitching is fragile. A lot has to go right. We started with Adam Wainwright way back in Atlanta, and he didn’t break into the major leagues as a top-of-the-rotation starter. He broke in out of the bullpen and had to take his lumps along the way, as have a lot of great pitchers. It’s fragile, but we’re very pleased and enthused and encouraged about the young pitching we have on the horizon.”
Kansas City finished fourth last year in the American League Central with a 26-34 overall record in manager Mike Matheny’s first season at the helm. Moore said the attributes that stood out to him the most about Matheny are his leadership, competitiveness and work ethic.
“He’s going to do terrific for us,” Moore added.
Last but not least, there’s a strong chance the Royals could have fans in Kauffman Stadium on Opening Day, which is slated for April 1 against the Rangers.
“We’re hoping to begin the season in limited capacity,” Moore said. “I’m hopeful we’ll have fans in the stands, at least in Kansas City. I’m not sure about every place, but I think Kansas City is going to be able to accomplish that. We’re working with the local health officials and the mayor to make sure that happens.”
