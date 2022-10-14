CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jon Guidie has won many football games during his decorated career as a high school coach.
Friday’s night victory will be one to remember. Guidie was at a loss for words.
“No, I can’t put that into words,” Guidie said. “Holy smokes.”
It was that type of ballgame with no shortage of momentum swings and haymakers thrown.
In the end, Carthage came out on top as 6-foot-6 wide receiver Hudson Moore stepped in on special teams and used every bit of his length to block a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal attempt by Joplin as the final seconds expired.
Mason Frisinger scooped up the football and tiptoed down the right sideline to score on an 80-yard return as the Tigers outlasted the Eagles 34-28 in an instant classic on Friday night at David Haffner Stadium.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to go the distance, but I had a bunch of blockers ahead of me,” Frisinger said. “I saw an opportunity and I just went for it, man. I’m glad I could do this in my last home game with my brothers.”
What about the blocked field goal?
“I didn’t even know the play was still alive,” Hudson said. “I knew they put it back there and I could make a play. We did that before against Carl Junction. I was right there. I knew if I timed it up, I could get a block. When I saw him pick it up, I was right behind him all the way. It was a great feeling, for sure.”
Carthage, improving to 7-1 overall, is now tied atop the Central Ozark Conference standings after Nixa fell to Republic 36-35 in overtime. The Tigers are the top-ranked team in Class 5.
Guidie gushed about the heads up play from his special teams unit following the game.
“Huddy has been telling us all season to put him in there on field goal attempts and extra point block. We finally did,” Guidie said. “Sure enough, the 6-6 kid jumped up there and got it. It was just a heads up play by Mason number one. To get that convoy of blockers right there in front of it, that was unbelievable. Unbelievable.”
The second half was, as you could say, unbelievable. Both teams were deadlocked at 14 going into the final two quarters.
Carthage’s Aiden Rogers broke the tie with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:35 to play in the third quarter. But Joplin’s Quin Renfro knotted the score again with a long 42-yard TD run with 11:50 to play in the fourth period.
One minute later, the Tigers were back in front. Quarterback Cooper Jadwin connected with Moore on a 56-yard TD strike as Carthage took a 28-21 advantage.
Back came the Eagles. Renfro punched in a short 2-yard TD run, capping a nine-play, 54-yard drive, to tie the game at 28 with 7:06 left in the game.
Joplin forced the Tigers to punt after seven plays on the next drive. The Eagles, getting in prime field goal range, milked the clock down to just two ticks remaining.
And then the blocked field goal and return happened to send Carthage home with the wild victory.
“To be honest with you, I can’t put this one into words,” Frisinger said. “I want to thank all my teammates, all my coaches. We have a great community. It was a great atmosphere. It was awesome to play this game tonight. It’s still unbelievable.”
Added Eagles coach Curtis Jasper, “It was a heck of a high school football game. Someone had to win, someone had to lose. It was a crazy way for it to end, but that’s football sometimes.”
The Carthage-Joplin matchup lived up to its billing in the first half.
The Tigers’ Davion King intercepted a pass from Hobbs Gooch on third-and-9 near midfield. A 22-yard run from Aiden Rogers set up a 4-yard scamper into the end zone from Gall as Carthage drew first blood with 4:01 to play in the first quarter.
Joplin drove the ball into its red zone on the following possession, but the Tigers defense forced a turnover on downs. Carthage capitalized.
A 39-yard pass from Jadwin to Moore on a post route set up a 1-yard TD run from Gall, giving the Tigers a two-score advantage with 11:04 to play in the second quarter.
But Joplin pulled out the bag of tricks on the ensuing drive. Wide receiver Terrance Gibson hooked up with Gooch for a 55-yard connection on a reverse pass play, trimming the deficit to 14-7 at the 9:18 mark.
Carthage appeared like it would extend its lead before halftime, but missed a 20-plus yard field seven minutes later.
Then on the first play from scrimmage on the next possession, Renfro got a handoff and had daylight, sprinting down the sideline for an 80-yard TD run as the Eagles deadlocked the score at 14 with 2:36 to play before half.
Carthage ran 59 plays for 392 yards of total offense. Jadwin completed 13 of 17 passes for 228 yards with one TD.
Gall ran 24 times for 78 yards with three TDs. He caught four passes for 42 yards, while Hudson came up big with six receptions for 131 yards and one TD.
Rogers added 47 yards on the ground in six attempts with one TD. Tyler Willis hauled in three passes for 47 yards.
“It was just a back and forth game,” Guidie said. “It seemed like neither one of us could get a stop. If we did, it was on penalties. But they kept fighting. Everybody put us in a position to win. Heads up play by everybody tonight.”
Ranked No. 5 in Class 6, Joplin fell to 6-2 overall. The Eagles netted 383 yards of total offense on 45 plays.
Gooch went 11 of 16 for 94 yards through the air. Renfro had a dynamic night running, accumulating 214 yards on the ground in 23 carries for three TDs.
Sophomore Davin Thomas caught five passes for 42 yards.
“There was a lot of adversity on both sides and we had a chance to win it at the end,” Jasper said. “That’s all you can ask. I love my guys. They played their hearts out tonight.”
Guidie was quick to credit Joplin for its performance.
“That was a really good football team, I’ll tell you that,” Guidie said. “Joplin is a really talented football team. They did some really nice things both offensively and defensively tonight. Best of luck to them. Hats off to Coach Jasper with what he’s got going on over there. It’s really special.”
The final week of the regular season is officially here. Carthage plays at winless Willard and can win the COC with a triumph and a Nixa loss next Friday, while Joplin hosts Neosho.
