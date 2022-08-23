The proverbial injury bug hit the Mount Vernon football team hard in its 1-10 campaign last season.
But for 15th-year head coach Tom Cox, the Mountaineers had a lot of younger players gain significant varsity time under the Friday night lights.
“Due to injuries, we started four different players at quarterback,” Cox said. “We were starting four freshmen and four sophomores who gained valuable experience for the future.
“Even though we had a disastrous season last year record-wise, we stayed positive as a coaching staff and as a team. We knew we were young, but we also knew we were getting better every week. We are much better than last year, but we’re not where we want to be yet. We have cut down the play book. … Our execution is key.”
Mount Vernon brings back 23 lettermen and 17 starters this fall.
On offense, the Mountaineers’ rushing attack will be spearheaded by sophomore Braden Dodson, who rushed for 960 yards and scored six touchdowns last season. Cox expects the passing game to be more balanced with senior Ashton Cottrell and sophomore Gavin Johnston at quarterback.
Mount Vernon’s receiving corps includes seniors Clayton Turner and Caleb Rinker, junior Layton Pendleton and sophomores Jarrett Zerby and Braxton Horton.
Returnees on the offensive line include seniors Ny Wells and Payton West, juniors Ty Weaver and Braxton Craig, and sophomores Danny Fields and Kade Jenkins.
In special teams, Turner, who earned all-conference honors at punter, is back. Senior Malachi Hennum returns at placekicker after picking up postseason honors in both his sophomore and junior seasons.
Defensively, Cox expects the biggest strength to lie with his linebacker core. Dodson, a all-conference honoree last season, accumulated 88 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions while all-conference junior Cody Downing racked up 81 tackles and had four tackles for loss.
Mount Vernon’s returning secondary includes senior Jake Leeper, Zerby and Pendleton.
Also battling for time are seniors Wyatte Fowler (WR), Trevon Boyd (returner), Ezra Groves (WR/DB), Aiden Morton (WR/DB), Alex Watts (RB/DB) and Earl Trimble (RB/LB). Juniors looking to make an impact are Calvin Dawson (WR), Brody Thompson (WR/LB) and Dustin Cypret (RB/DE).
The Mountaineers also have a large sophomore class whose time for varsity action has arrived.
“We turned the ball over too many times last year and that got us in a lot of trouble,” Cox said. “It limited our opportunities to score and gave our opponents too many short fields to get in the end zone. Our emphasis this year will be to take better care of the football on offense and don’t give up the big play on defense. We have a strong punting and kicking game, so let’s take advantage of them.”
2022 SCHEDULEAug. 26 — McDonald County
Sept. 1 — at Monett
Sept. 9 — at Aurora
Sept. 16 — Rogersville
Sept. 23 — Nevada
Sept. 30 — at Springfield Catholic
Oct. 7 — Hollister
Oct. 14 — at Marshfield
Oct. 21 — Reeds Spring
2021 RESULTSCassville 27, Mount Vernon 0
East Newton 21, Mount Vernon 14
Reeds Spring 42, Mount Vernon 0
Aurora 26, Mount Vernon 7
Rogersville 42, Mount Vernon 15
Lamar 63, Mount Vernon 7
Springfield Catholic 14, Mount Vernon 13
Hollister 38, Mount Vernon 0
Marshfield 26, Mount Vernon 14
DISTIRCT PLAYOFFS
Mount Vernon 11, Stockton 0
Fair Grove 47, Mount Vernon 0
