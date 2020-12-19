On its third home game of the season, Missouri Southern basketball will have more fans today inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
For today’s doubleheader against Missouri Western, MSSU Lionbacker season ticket holders will be admitted. However, capacity will be limited to 10%.
Only Door No. 1 (main entrance through Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium lobby) and Door No. 10 (southwest corner with large stairwell entrance) will be used for admission. No concessions will be sold, and masks will be required for entrance and when social distancing is not possible.
For the Lions’ first two home games, only family members of the players were admitted into the arena.
