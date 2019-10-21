Missouri Southern will host MOSO Madness beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, giving fans a sneak peek at the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Admission is free. There will be free hot dogs and drinks and fans can also pick up their season tickets. There will be two mini-scrimmages between attendees of the Little Lion Academy from 7:10-7:30.
The women’s basketball team will have a 20-minute scrimmage beginning at 7:35, while the men’s team will sign autographs.
There will be a 3-point shooting contest at 8, with both teams participating. The men’s scrimmage will begin at 8:15, with the women’s team signing autographs at the same time.
