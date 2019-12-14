The Carl Junction Bulldogs weren’t lacking for motivation as they took the court against the Blue Valley North Mustangs on Saturday night in the championship game of the Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic.
For starters, the Bulldogs suffered a disappointing 15-point loss to the Mustangs in last year’s title game. And if that wasn’t enough incentive, the Bulldogs had even more in the form of a preseason prediction.
“Coach (Brad) Shorter told us before the game that a magazine predicted us to go 19-9 this year,” Carl Junction senior standout Katie Scott said, noting the team doesn’t expect to lose anywhere close to nine games. “That gave us a chip on our shoulder, so we went out and played with fire.”
The extra motivation showed on the hardwood as Carl Junction rode a solid overall performance to a 58-52 victory over Blue Valley North in the 23rd annual girls basketball tournament’s finale at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“We played with some urgency tonight,” Shorter said. “We didn’t quit, and we had kids step up big. I’m proud of our kids. It was a great win and a great tournament for us.”
After winning the event for the second time in three years, Class 4 No. 6 Carl Junction improved to 6-0, while Blue Valley North fell to 3-1.
“That’s a very good basketball team, a final four-type team that is well-coached,” Shorter said of the Mustangs, who compete in Class 6A in Kansas. “They ran their sets well, and they were really physical. But I thought our kids matched their physical play.”
Carl Junction freshman guard Destiny Buerge scored a game-high 22 points. Scott had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while fellow senior Shila Winder scored nine.
“Katie and Destiny both stepped up, and I thought Shila played outstanding,” Shorter said. “She does things that don’t always show up in the scorebook.”
Four players reached double figures for Blue Valley North, as Paige Craft scored 14, Washburn recruit Lauren Cassaday had 13, McKenna Simons added 12 and Mallory Krueger chipped in 11.
Carl Junction trailed at the end of the first quarter and at the half, but the Bulldogs used a strong third period to take the lead for good.
Key to the victory was the fact that the Bulldogs were able to make the Mustangs pay when they collapsed on Scott, as the Drury recruit was able to find an open teammate time and time again.
“Katie’s an unselfish player and she did a great job of kicking it out to shooters,” Shorter said. “And Destiny hit some big shots.”
“Looking back to our loss to them last year, I think we’re a more complete team this year,” said Scott, who recorded a triple double in her team’s 60-50 semifinal win over Rogers, compiling 19 points, 18 rebounds and 14 blocked shots. “We have some pieces that we didn’t have last year as far as our outside game. That’s opened up some opportunities.”
Buerge made eight field goal attempts, including five 3-pointers.
“I told Destiny she can have games like this all the time because teams are trying to double- and triple-team me and they can’t be everywhere at once,” Scott said.
Down 16-9 after the opening frame, the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 20-14 in the second quarter, but a trey from Simons gave North a 30-29 halftime advantage.
The Bulldogs used an 14-3 run to take an eight-point lead in the third period, but Cassaday scored twice in the lane to cut Carl Junction’s lead to four entering the final frame.
Carl Junction gained some separation when Jessa Hylton and Buerge hit free throws and Scott drilled a key wing 3-pointer, making it 53-45. A 3-pointer from Simons cut Carl Junction’s lead to three with 36 seconds left, but Hylton made 1-of-2 at the charity stripe on the other end to make it a two-possession game.
After the Mustangs missed a 3-pointer, Winder made two free throws for the final margin.
“I thought we were controlling the game early, but we had a stretch in the second quarter that really hurt us,” Blue Valley North coach Ann Fritz said. “I thought the second and third quarters were big. It was a fun game and it should help us get better. Carl Junction’s a good team, and they had a lot of players step up for them tonight.”
Shorted noted the win should provide a confidence boost for his squad.
“I think this win shows what we’re capable of,” Shorter said.
THIRD PLACE
Rogers defeated Blue Valley West 52-39 in the third-place game.
The Mounties, who hit eight 3-pointers, were led by Gracie Carr’s 14 points. Blue Valley West received 12 points from Neva Longhofer.
Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic
At Joplin High School
Carl Junction 58, Blue Valley North 52 (1st)
Rogers 52, Blue Valley West 39 (3rd)
McDonald County 40, East Newton 26 (5th)
Leavenworth 57, Joplin 54, OT (7th)
All-tournament team: Katie Scott and Destiny Buerge of Carl Junction; Brynn Driver of Joplin; Alisha Jones of Leavenworth, Kan.; Camiran Brockhoff and Kate McConnell of Rogers, Ark.; McKenna Simons and Paige Craft of Blue Valley (Kan.) North.
