Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Some sleet may mix in. High 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Some sleet may mix in. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.