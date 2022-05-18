NEOSHO, Mo. — Webb City’s baseball team had all the motivation it needed to come out on top in its sixth district finals appearance in eight years.
After defeating Glendale 14-2 during the regular season last year, the Cardinals suffered a 2-0 setback to the Falcons in last season’s district finals.
“We used that as motivation to come out here and get stuff done,” Webb City senior Jeremiah Leaming said.
Webb City’s offense exploded for 14 hits as the top-seeded Cardinals beat fourth-seeded Carl Junction 12-1 in the Class 5 District 7 championship game on Wednesday night at Neosho’s Roy B. Shaver Field.
The Cardinals, improving to 19-15 overall, have claimed their first district crown since the 2019 campaign.
Webb City will play the winner of Platte County-Smithville (District 8 champion) on May 28 in the state quarterfinals.
“It’s great,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. “We have played really well in this tournament. Giving up one run in three games, you’re going to win a lot of games doing that.”
“We’ve worked so hard this season,” Leaming said. “It has been a roller coaster season, but I’m just happy to win a district championship.”
More importantly, Webb City no longer has to look in the rearview mirror.
“That (loss to Glendale in districts) stung,” Darnell said. “But we know playoff baseball is a different feeling. I felt like if we could come out and put a zero up in the first (with our pitching) and score runs early, I feel in playoff baseball if you score first no matter when that is, it puts the other team on their heels.”
And the Cardinals were the one to score first.
In the bottom of the first, William Hayes singled through the left side for an RBI single as Webb City took the early lead. Leaming followed by lining a shot off Carl Junction starter Logan Eck that ricochet and found real estate in shallow right field, turning into a two-run single to extend the Cardinals lead to 3-0.
The RBI knocks were set up by Eric Fitch and Cy Darnell, who led off the game with back-to-back singles.
“Eric and Cy have been great table setters for us all year,” Darnell said. “When they go, we score runs. They went today, so that was good to see.”
Carl Junction threatened in the top of the third. Drew Massey launched a drive out to deep left field for a two-out RBI double as the Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to 3-1.
Massey’s hit brought home Jordan Woodruff, who collected a one-out double. After also walking Lucas Vanlanduit, Webb City’s Cooper Crouch limited the damage as he yielded a popup to first base, stranding runners on third and second.
The floodgates opened in the bottom half of the third.
The Cardinals plated across six runs, ignited by an RBI double from Leaming to right field. Aidan Brock added another run-scoring single to right, while Kaylor Darnell came up with an RBI groundout as Webb City pulled ahead 6-1.
Eric Fitch extended the lead to six with an RBI double before courtesy runner Kolton Eilenstein came across on a fielding miscue. Cy Darnell capped the big inning with an RBI single as the Cardinals grabbed a 9-1 advantage.
Brock brought in two runs on an RBI single up the middle in the fourth as Webb City’s lead ballooned to 11-1. McQuade Eilenstein blasted a loud ball out to the left field warning track for a long sacrifice fly to account for the final scoring.
Coming on for Crouch in the fifth, Webb City junior Walker Sweet fired a scoreless frame out of the bullpen to put the nail in the coffin.
The Cardinals featured five different hitters with two or more hits, headlined by their No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 hitters — Hayes, Leaming and Brock went a combined 7 for 8 with seven RBI.
Fitch and Cy Darnell added a pair of hits with RBI apiece. Kenley Hood added two hits with two runs scored.
“It was very crucial for us to get all those RBI,” Leaming said. “It really gave us momentum just to go out there and finish the job.”
A Crowder College signee, Crouch struck out three batters and walked four while allowing one run on four hits in four innings.
“Cooper’s competitive, man,” Darnell said. “We like our chances when he is on the mound. We were happy to get here with him being able to throw. We feel confident when he’s on the mound.”
Woodruff had two hits for Carl Junction, which finished the season with a 13-17 record.
Eck took the loss. He gave up eight runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.
“They are a really good team,” Bulldogs coach Jake Stevenson said. “We knew we were going to be in a battle offensively. The mindset was to small-ball a little bit. We were going to have to come up with the timely hit. We would have to play well on defense, but man, I have to give credit to them. They are a really good team. They hit the ball well today. It took us out of our game.”
The Bulldogs’ run through districts was highlighted by a thrilling 5-4 victory over top-seeded McDonald County in 10 innings on Monday to reach the district finals.
It was Carl Junction’s first district title game appearance since 2019. Stevenson also managed his final game as the Bulldogs’ skipper, as he will be the assistant principal at the intermediate school next year.
Carl Junction graduates seven seniors.
“It’s a testament to our seniors and these leaders on this team,” said Stevenson, who will be succeeded by Dr. Phillip Cook. “There hasn’t been a lot of opportunities in our program since being in Class 5 to reach a championship. We came up short, but I’m proud of these guys. They are a blast to coach.”
