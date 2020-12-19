WEBB CITY, Mo. — Postseason play is months away, but Mount Vernon and East Newton got an early taste of an intriguing possible playoff matchup on Saturday at the Cardinal Dome in the second game of the 4-States Challenge.
In an overtime thriller, late-game layups from Mason Ballay and Kai Brown boosted the Mountaineers (4-1) past previously unbeaten East Newton (6-1) in a 61-57 triumph.
"This game, hopefully, prepared us for that kind of (playoff) environment," Mount Vernon coach Mike Ray said. "East Newton is an excellent team. I know they probably didn't shoot it as well as they normally do, so that helped us a little bit. But we are happy we got this one today."
The two teams were deadlocked at 52 heading into overtime, but the Mountaineers ripped off a 5-0 spurt to control the game's momentum the rest of the way.
Brown (25) and Ballay (22) spearheaded Mount Vernon's offense. Both hit four 3-point goals.
"We are kind of in a rebuilding mode," Ray said. "We have two guys back from last year's team. We are trying to get better each day. Those two guys (Brown and Ballay) obviously carry us offensively, but I thought all eight of our guys played really, really hard and did what they needed to do."
Kyson Lahman had a team-high 18 points for East Newton.
"We didn't have a game last week, and we had study halls," East Newton coach Kyle Fields said. "We had one called off because of some weather in the morning with morning practice. We actually skipped, and I think that showed a little bit. We learned a lot, and we got better. Anytime you play Mount Vernon, you get a lot better. We got some things we know we have to do a lot better to be a contender in our district, in our conference. It was a good game for us. We were 6-0 going into this game, and we are playing a lot of different competition this year, so we have to bring it every night with our schedule."
Mount Vernon goes to Fair Grove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. East Newton plays at 7:30 on Tuesday at Sarcoxie.
Galena 60, College Heights 52
Galena (Kansas) (2-2) overcame a late comeback attempt from College Heights Christian (3-5) to get back to the .500 mark.
Trailing 49-41 toward the end of the third quarter, the Cougars ripped off an 8-0 run to tie the game at 49 after a 3 from Miller Long. But the Bulldogs answered with a 5-0 run to take a 54-49 lead after a AJ Holmes layup and three-point play by Tyler Little.
College Heights got as close as two points late in the fourth quarter, but an inside layup from Galena's Zane Turner made it a two-possession game with a minute to go.
"We kind of lost our composure toward the end of the third quarter," Bulldogs coach Matt Meyr said. "Going into the fourth quarter, I just told the boys to calm down and relax. (College Heights) battled back and made it a game. We are getting closer. The boys play hard, and our shooting is starting to come around a little bit. We knew that team could shoot, so we did a pretty good job defensively."
Brett Sarwinski had a game-high 21 points for Galena, while Ty Hall had 11.
Long scored a team-high 20 points for College Heights.
"The inconsistency is something we are not real happy with right now, but we are playing some kids with experience and some kids without some experience," College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. "We lost two seniors last year who were three-year starters. Playing close games like this is going to make us better, and we have got some time. We are still young. We are just trying to get them to play a little bit better together. That is something to work on during Christmas break."
Galena plays Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Baxter Springs. College Heights plays 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Jasper.
