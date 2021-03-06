MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — With their fifth district title under their belt, Mount Vernon senior Ellie Johnston approached Lacy Stokes with an exciting message.
“We just got our 100th win together since we were freshmen,” Johnston told Stokes.
What followed was shouting of jubilation between the two best friends who have been playing basketball since kindergarten.
“It means everything,” Stokes said. “I have played with her since I was little. Everybody has been talking to us since we were little, 'you guys are going to do it in high school.' We did it. We’re doing what we want to. Now, we just want to finish out with a state championship.”
“That means so much to me,” Johnston added. “She has been my best friend my whole life. It means the world to me to have my best friend by my side and have this accomplishment.”
After overwhelming Seneca with a 84-23 victory, the Mountaineers (25-3) moved one step closer to achieving that goal on Saturday afternoon. Mount Vernon will travel to Ava (21-5) in the sectional round of the Class 4 state tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“I got to be a part of 70 of those,” Mountaineers coach Grant Berendt said. “Anytime you have kids who bring that kind of experience to a ball team on both ends and they keep going, they are really special kids.”
As for the game, Stokes set the tone with a steal at halfcourt that she swiftly turned into a layup on the other end to give Mount Vernon the early lead.
And the Mountaineers were off to the races from there.
Mount Vernon built its lead to 24-6 at the end of the first quarter after a 3-pointer from Lisa Kruger at the top of the circle at the 0:58 mark. The Mountaineers held the Indians scoreless in the second quarter and stretched their lead to 52-6.
Stokes finished with 21 of her game-high 30 points in the first half.
“Our goal is to come out and set the tone on the defensive end,” Berendt said. “I thought we got a few things early offensively that helped us get going and put the clamps down. It was 19-6 and then the next thing you know we scored 40 points in a row. In order for us to do that, it takes everyone that plays. We played all eight kids today and all eight kids made a huge impact. All eight kids scored. It was a great job by them.”
Mount Vernon added 16 points in the third frame to build a 58-point margin going into the final quarter.
“After the seniors graduated my sophomore year, people in Mount Vernon were like, ‘Oh, what are they going to have. They have a couple of sophomores, a couple of freshmen,’ ” Stokes said. “We didn’t really know what we had, but we got a big win over Clever last year. We wanted to carry that over to this year. We knew we were going to be even better with all the experience. Me and Ellie have been in this game four times ... wouldn’t be able to do this without her. We took it on our shoulders and we carried them together. We’re hopefully going to carry them all the way.”
Allison Schubert finished with 13 points while Johnston added 11 for the Mountaineers.
Aliya Grotjohn scored a team-high 10 points for Seneca (13-15).
If there is one lesson that Berendt has learned in his time as Mount Vernon’s coach, he knows what he’s getting with Stokes and Johnston.
“Going along with them, we go as they go,” Berendt said.
