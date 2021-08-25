In nearly four decades of coaching, the 2020 season was unlike any other for Tom Cox of Mount Vernon.
It started with an emphatic last-minute victory over Cassville in Week 1. The Mountaineers followed by winning their next three games to start 4-0 and secure a Class 3 state ranking, but COVID-19 and quarantines hit as Mount Vernon closed the regular season with five straight losses.
The Mountaineers (5-6) got a first-round bye in district play and eventually fell to Cassville 35-13 in the district championship game to end the season.
“Despite not having four two-way starters and another one-way starter, our team battled every down and kept the score close until late in the game,” Cox said. “I was super proud of our players and coaches for continuing to prepare and play hard all season long.”
Mount Vernon graduated 15 lettermen and 11 starters from last fall, including Rafe Darter (Missouri Southern signee), Gavynn Gann (Culver-Stockton) and Mason Ballay (University of Health and Sciences in St. Louis for basketball).
But the Mountaineers return 17 lettermen and four starters, spearheaded by an offensive line that’s expected to be an overall team strength. There’s plenty of size among the veteran linemen, including Dominic Dawson (255-pound senior), Isaac Burks (265 senior) and Ben McKay (275 senior). Patrick Spangler, Ty Weaver and Braxton Craig also return.
There are a handful of returning skill players — wide receivers Aiden Morton, Trey Hill, Caleb Rinker, Layton Pendleton, Trevon Boy and Clayton Turner and running backs Alex Watts, Cody Downing and Alvin Reid.
All nine players play defense as Morton, Watts, Pendleton and Boyd are in the secondary and Hill, Rinker, Downing and Turner play linebacker.
Sophomore Ethan Hoff is the frontrunner to be the quarterback for Mount Vernon.
“He did a really good job running the zone read as a freshman,” Cox said. “He’s working hard to be the starter as a sophomore.”
Cox looks to Dawson, Burks and Reid to lead the way on a defensive line that proved to be stingy last year.
“Clayton and Cody gained valuable experience at linebacker,” Cox added. “There will be lots of new faces in the secondary. There is an intense competition to fill the spots vacated by the graduating seniors. Our defense is coordinated by one of the best Chris Johnston, who along with coaches Khelon Hayes and Kaleb Cason, always have our players well-prepared each and every week.”
Also battling for playing time are Alan Jimenez, Tyler Moore, Brody Thompson, Jake Leeper, Braxton Horton, Gabe Newman, Payton West, Wyatte Fowler, Calvin Dawson, Kade Jenkins, Nydorweis Washington and Jayse Sharif.
“We will be very young this year,” Cox said. “We have a small senior class, so we will look for great leadership from our veterans and we look for our young guys to grow up in a hurry. Our summer activities will be very important to the maturation of our sophomores and juniors. It will be exciting to see how this group comes together as a team and a family.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27— at Cassville
Sept. 3— East Newton
Sept. 10— at Reeds Spring
Sept. 17— Aurora
Sept. 24— at Rogersville
Oct. 1— at Lamar
Oct. 8— Springfield Catholic
Oct. 15— at Hollister
Oct. 22— Marshfield
2020 RESULTSMount Vernon 21, Cassville 13
Mount Vernon 49, East Newton 28
Mount Vernon 28, Reeds Spring 10
Mount Vernon 19, Aurora 6
Rogersville 29, Mount Vernon 23
Lamar 33, Mount Vernon 0
Springfield Catholic 6, Mount Vernon 0
Hollister 20, Mount Vernon 13
Marshfield 33, Mount Vernon 22
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Mount Vernon 42, Seneca 0
Cassville 35, Mount Vernon 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.