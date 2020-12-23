A more experienced Mount Vernon girls basketball team is off to its best start in a decade.
The Mountaineers head into Christmas break unbeaten at 6-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.
Coach Grant Berendt pinpointed Mount Vernon’s early success to senior captains Lacy Stokes and Ellie Johnston.
“It starts with them on the offensive and defensive end for us,” Berendt said. “Both have played on varsity for four years. Lacy has been a four-year starter. Ellie has played significant minutes since she was a freshman. I think they have been through a lot of the battles and fires of these big games. When they had their opportunities to be the stars last year, they took it and ran with it. We’ve had a lot of other kids come in and do their roles really well.
“We preach do your role and everybody has a role. Everyone’s role is important. Like last year, we really preached that hard. We had our lumps, but we also had some success. I think we are trying to build upon what we did this last year.”
Mount Vernon won the Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic earlier this month, edging Carl Junction 47-29 in the championship game. Another early season highlight came when the Mountaineers defeated Carthage 70-52 at home on Dec. 18.
In Berendt’s second season at the helm, Mount Vernon features three seniors on its roster — Stokes, Johnston and Lisa Kruger. The Mountaineers junior class consists of three juniors, including Cameryn Cassity, Raegan Boswell and Jolie Prescott.
Four sophomores — Vicki Moore, Kandence Krempges, Lily Davis and Allie Schubert — round out the roster.
“It’s a very fun group to be around,” Berendt said. “They are very selfless. Lacy and Ellie get a lot of accolades, but we also have an All-Conference kid in Cameryn who has been fighting some injury in the first month of the season. When we get her back, I think she can be a very good player. She’s getting a lot of looks from some colleges. Raegan is doing some really good things.
“Some of our juniors and sophomores have filled a lot of roles for us.”
Mount Vernon is averaging nearly 60 points a night while allowing just 33 points per game this season.
“Offensively, we want to try and get out and run,” Berendt said. “As small as we are, we are not suited necessarily to a 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2 team in the halfcourt. It all starts with us rebounding the ball and getting out in transition, trying to score in an easier fashion. We preach on the defensive end being a really hard team to score on in the halfcourt. We try to focus our team around trying to make tough 2s in the halfcourt.”
Berendt likes where he’s team at right now, attributing a lot of the early success to players buying into roles.
“In this day in age, it’s hard to find kids to play a role and excel in their role, and want to do their role,” Berendt said. “But our kids are off to a really good start doing that right now.”
