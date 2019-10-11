SENECA, Mo. — Mount Vernon built a 21-0 halftime advantage and withstood Seneca's fourth-quarter spurt to earn a 21-12 victory Friday night in a Big 8 Conference matchup of division leaders on Tom Hodge Field inside Earl Campbell Stadium.
The Mountaineers (7-0) used key defensive plays early and late in the first half to build their halftime cushion.
Seneca's Monty Mailes returned the opening kickoff deep into Mount Vernon territory, but the Mountaineers came up with a fourth-down stop at the 8-yard line to thwart the threat.
Mount Vernon responded with a 92-yard touchdown march capped by Zach Jones' 11-yard pass to Mason Ballay for a 6-0 lead with 3:25 left in the first half.
The Mountaineers extended their lead midway through the second quarter on Jones' two-yard toss to Cale Miller. Jones also found Rafe Darter with the 2-point conversion pass for a 14-0 lead.
Seneca (4-3) stopped another Mount Vernon threat with 40 seconds left in the half on Preston Armstrong's interception and return to near the 25-yard line.
Trey Wilson picked up 13 yards for a first down, but on the next play, Mount Vernon's Aaron Day stepped in front of the Seneca receiver and returned the interception 45 yards uncontested for a 21-0 halftime lead.
The second half saw Seneca consistently move the football, and the Indians got on the scoreboard on Trey Wilson's five-yard run with 7:20 remaining.
The Indians regained possession, and Lance Stephens' 49-yard completion to Armstrong on fourth down set up Mailes' two-yard run. However, Seneca's 2-point conversion run failed, leaving Mount Vernon with a nine-point lead with 2:37 remaining.
Mount Vernon finished with 275 yards — 211 in the first half — while Seneca gained 186 of its 259 yards in the second half. Wilson ran for 109 yards on 21 carries, and Mailes added 79 on 17 attempts.
Mount Vernon leads the Big 8 East Division by one game over Springfield Catholic, which visits Mount Vernon next Friday. Seneca is one of three Big 8 West teams with one loss in division play.
