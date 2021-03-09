The Mount Vernon girls basketball team has been one of the best teams not only in the area but in the state this season.
The No. 4 Mountaineers (25-3) captured their fifth straight district title this past Saturday after overwhelming Seneca 84-23 in the Class 4 District 12 championship game.
But since moving up to Class 4 this year, Mount Vernon enters the state tournament in uncharted waters.
Wednesday’s matchup at Ava (21-5), set for 6 p.m. marks the first time the Mountaineers won’t have to face perennial powerhouse Strafford in sectional play in four years. The Indians went on to claim four straight state championships during that stretch.
And the aspirations can’t be any higher with Mount Vernon’s focus set on Ava.
“Right now, we are looking at Ava,” senior guard Lacy Stokes said. “They are on our scout. (I want to finish my career) with a state championship. I don’t know who wouldn’t want to finish it like that. It’s game by game now. One game at a time.”
The Bears advanced despite being the fourth seed in their district. Ava upset top-seeded Hollister in the semifinals and third-seeded Forsyth in the championship.
Ava’s roster consists of only two seniors, but the Bears feature a strong young core. Junior Hannah Evans and sophomores Sara Mendel and Olivia Gastineau all earned spots on the Class 4 District 11 all-tournament team.
“Ava is a very talented team,” Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. “They have some big wins under their belt, a big win over Hollister that was state-ranked and No. 1 in their district. Ava has got some size. They start four sophomores and one junior. Very young but very athletic. They are playing very well right now.”
Stokes and Ellie Johnston lead the Mountaineers, providing arguably the best 1-2 punch in Southwest Missouri.
Stokes, a Missouri Southern signee, averages around 25 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists per game. Johnston is chipping in 17 points, six rebounds, more than two assists and two steals per game as well.
“We go as they go,” Berendt said. “We lost that really good group two years ago with eight seniors with Cameron Call, Caitlin Hicks and Lyndsey Hood. ... They all played at the next level. We returned two really good kids, but they were young. and other young kids had to buy into the fact that we would be led by juniors.
“Those two stepped up and put the team on their back. They have been carrying us since. They will be missed tremendously when that moment comes, but hopefully, we can continue this going for a while.”
Raegan Boswell, Lisa Kruger and Allie Schubert have been vital components to Mount Vernon’s success this season, while Jolie Prescott and Kadence Krempges are key assets in the supporting cast.
Junior Cameryn Cassity, a former all-conference player, has returned from an early injury and played significant minutes for Mount Vernon as well.
With Ava in their sights, the ultimate postseason goal remains high for the Mountaineers.
“Be state champions,” Johnston said enthusiastically. “That’s our goal. We want to go all the way. That has been our goal since we lost last year against Strafford. We are super excited, and we’re going to keep our heads in practice, practice as hard we can and play as hard we can.”
