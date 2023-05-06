MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — No. 1 Mount Vernon exploded for 17 runs to top No. 8 Southwest 17-2 in Game 1 of the Class 2 District 6 tournament on Saturday.
The Mountaineers improved to 32-1 as Southwest fell to 8-12 to end its season.
Up next for Mount Vernon is Pierce City, which topped College Heights 5-0 Saturday. That was a 3-2 win for Mount Vernon last time it met the Eagles.
"We played Pierce City earlier this year and they gave us one of the tougher games we had," Matt Schubert said. "They're a scrappy team. They play just like their coach, Ragan (Blinzler), did back when she was a player. There won't be anything easy about playing them."
The Eagles were seeded fifth and knocked off the fourth-seeded Cougars to show some of the depth inside the district.
"The last several years this area's been really, really deep as far as softball talent," Schubert said. "Even Southwest as the eighth seed. They were 8-11 and they were able to do some things to give us some trouble early on. You're looking at a five-seed in Pierce City that's probably a two-seed in several other districts."
In order to top Pierce City again, Schubert believes his team will need a good game from pitcher Harley Daniels along with being locked in on both the offensive and defensive ends of the game. He'd also said he like to see his hitters correct their lack of discipline chasing pitches out of the zone.
"One of the things against Pierce City the last time is we swung at far too many pitches that were out of the zone and we have to do a better job of making her come in the zone and getting a pitch that we can handle pretty well," Schubert added.
SARCOXIE 12, EAST NEWTON 3
Third-seeded Sarcoxie was led by Kylee Walters in a 12-3 first-round victory over East Newton.
Walters went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and pitched a complete game, striking out 15 batters and walking just three. The Patriots (8-13) only managed three hits off of Walters as well.
Sarcoxie (14-9) was hot out of the gate and held an 8-0 lead after three innings. Other offensive contributors were Emma Plybon (2 for 4, 1 RBI), Kaydence Flynn (2 for 4, 2 RBIs), Lauran Brooks (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) and Jocelyn Brooks (2 for 3, 1 RBIs).
The Bears committed two errors in the contest, and the Patriots three.
"We got the first district game under our belt and that was big," Sarcoxie head coach Dale Rice said. "It was hotter than a pistol today. Both teams were fighting with it. The girls did well."
Sarcoxie will meet Diamond on Monday night at 6:45 p.m.
The Bears an earlier meeting 7-2.
"We'll have to lock in," Rice said. "Kylee (Walters) locked in the last time she played (Diamond). She hit her spots well. They have good pitching. We're going to have to go in and have quality at-bats. If (Diamond) gives us something good to hit we're going to have to square it up. We did that last time and we're capable of doing it again. But Diamond is a dang good team. We're going to have to be solid. This is a good district, in this district you don't look by anybody."
DIAMOND 1, LAMAR 0
It was a battle in the pitcher's circle between Caitlyn Suhrie and Lilly Weber when second-seeded Diamond and seventh-seeded Lamar met for the finale on Saturday in the first round of the district tournament.
Suhrie got the edge as she only allowed two hits, two walks and struck out two batters on the way to the Wildcats' 1-0 win.
"(Caitlyn) Suhrie did an excellent job," Diamond head coach Kelsey Parrish said. "She was moving the ball well."
Weber finished with just three hits allowed and one earned run, striking out six for the Tigers (13-17).
Diamond's (26-9-1) lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Senior Emilee Shallenburger reached base after being hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt from Kabrie Parmley moved her into scoring position. Shallenburger moved up to third after a wild pitch occurred.
Grace Frazier then sent a fly ball into center field that was just deep enough to score Shallenburger for a sacrifice fly.
"One of our main goals in our program is just to be aggressive on the bases," Parrish said. "The centerfielder had a great throw. But being aggressive saved us there."
Neither team committed an error in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.