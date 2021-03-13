MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — With the near-capacity crowd screaming, Mount Vernon survived a wild finish and nipped Blair Oaks 46-45 Saturday afternoon in a Class 4 girls basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountaineers' gymnasium.
The Lady Mountaineers (27-3) advance to the semifinal round for the first time since their 2012 state championship team. They face Vashon (17-1), a 70-44 winner over Park Hills-Central, at 6 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
"It's an amazing feeling right now," Mountaineers coach Grant Berendt said. "I'm so proud of these girls. I'm glad that our seniors get to end their season in the spot where we've had teams good enough to go in the past but ran into the Strafford buzz saw. This year was the year that we found a way."
A low-scoring fourth quarter saw each team only score seven points, but that didn't diminish the excitement.
Lisa Kruger scored on the inside for a 44-44 tie with 5:15 remaining, and Cameryn Cassity made one free throw with 4:57 left and Lacy Stokes hit one two minutes later for a two-point lead.
After Mount Vernon blocked a shot, the Mountaineers held the ball for close to two minutes before Ellie Johnston missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:07 left.
"We were talking on the sideline, how long do we let them hold it," Blair Oaks coach Brandon Moore said. "It was a two-point game, one possession, so we said let's run it down to one (minute) and give ourselves an opportunity down the stretch."
The Falcons (17-11) called a timeout with 1:01 left and another with 24.8 seconds left. The Falcons' Autumn Bax got the ball in the lane near the basket and was fouled on the shot with nine seconds left.
Bax, a 6-foot freshman center, made the first free throw but missed the second. After a scramble for the rebound, Blair Oaks' Bailey Rissmiller wound up with the ball on the right baseline, but her shot was long. Bax made an athletic play to save the ball from going out of bounds on the left sideline and blindly flipped the ball backward.
Stokes wound up with the ball outside the left of the lane, and she dribbled under the basket and up the left sideline as the final seconds ran off the clock.
"Oh my gosh, I couldn't even tell you what happened the last nine seconds," Stokes said. "Ellie and I had opportunities to shoot free throws, and we missed some key ones that I feel like we don't usually miss. We knew defensively we had to make up for those. Ellie took it on herself to lock down 14 (Mallorie Fick), and we did what we could.
"We needed one stop," Stokes said. "That's what we said at the timeout. As soon as that ball got in my hands, I knew that was it."
"We wanted to be aggressive and attack and in case we missed give ourselves enough time to get another shot," Moore said. "I thought we handled it really well. The ball just didn't bounce our way there.
"That's what you expect from playoff basketball, two great teams going at it. Sometimes you just end up on the bad side of it."
Stokes finished with a game-high 19 points, including 13 in the third quarter when the Mountaineers rallied from a 26-20 halftime deficit to take a 39-38 lead into the final stanza. She had only two points in the first half, and her first field goal didn't come until she hit a 14-footer with 5:55 left in the third quarter. Later she nailed three 3s in the final 3:33 of the quarter as Mount Vernon erased a 35-26 deficit.
"We changed her alignment a little bit offensively," Berendt said. "I had to get her moving into the gaps in the zone to get her to get a shot off. They were doing a good job of containing her. And when she got going, she got going."
Kruger, 5-foot-11 senior, contributed 10 points and helped slow down the Falcons' inside game during the first half.
"I like to get in there and push around," Kruger said. "My role is to get in there and make their bigs pay for what they've done to the little girls on our team. Mentally I always tell myself your job is to try and shut down the big girls."
Junior guard Mallorie Fick led the Falcons with 18 points, and Bax contributed 10.
The Falcons had four points through six minutes before Fick hit two treys in the final two minutes of the first quarter and added seven points in the second quarter.
"She had a big game," Moore said. "When she's aggressive, that's what she's capable of. We needed her to have a game like that."
