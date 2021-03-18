Mount Vernon has coasted during much of its 14-game winning streak, winning by an average of 34.6 points per game.
But the Lady Mountaineers have registered second-half comebacks in their first two state tournament games against Ava 53-49 and Blair Oaks 46-45. They have become a tougher team because of it.
"If we're not behind at halftime in the Ava game and come back and win that, I don't think we come back and win the Blair Oaks game," coach Grant Berendt said. "Being down in the Blair Oaks game (26-20 at halftime), our kids didn't panic. They had been there before. When Blair Oaks went up 11, that set off a 14-2 run for us to take the lead back. I felt like we got some good shots. We didn't finish them. In the Ava game we came back earlier when we asserted ourselves on the defensive end."
The Mountaineers (27-3) anticipate another tough battle Friday night against St. Louis Vashon (17-1) in a Class 4 semifinal game in Springfield. Tipoff is at 6 at JHQ Arena on the Missouri State campus.
The Wolverines (17-1) didn't start their season until Dec. 21 and have won nine straight since a 75-72 loss to undefeated Class 6 semifinalist Incarnate Word. The Wolverines have won those nine games by an average of 28.4 points, and they've won two district games and two state games by an average of 37.3 points.
"They were 15-10 last season, played for a district title and got beat," Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. "They had three or four transfers in this year who have helped them get over the hump.
"They have two kids about 5-foot-11. They have balanced scoring ... four players averaging 10 to 13 points per game. They want to try and force tempo, make it a fast up-and-down game. They tend to press the teams they feel they can to try and speed them up. If they don't feel they can, then they'll back if off and play a halfcourt game."
Two of Mount Vernon's losses came against Class 6 semifinalist Kickapoo 65-39 and Class 3 runner-up Skyline 46-45 on consecutive days in the Pink and White Tournament in late December. The other loss was 53-48 to Ozark in the semifinals of the Gary Keeling Tournament in Bolivar.
The Mountaineers are led by senior guards Lacy Stokes and Ellie Johnston. Both are first-teamers on the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association all-area team, and Stokes is the player of the year after averaging around 25 points per game.
Senior center Lisa Kruger has provided a spark off the bench in the victories over Ava and Blair Oaks.
"She's solidified the post position for us, especially on the defensive end for us," Berendt said. "Both the teams we played had 6-1 kids. Behind Lisa, our biggest kid may be 5-8. We've played really hard, but sometimes going against those 6-1s, they try to go to that immediately and we have to spend more time trying to front and back the help (defense) and that leaves open shooters. For Lisa to be able to come in and one-on-one guard a kid, that lets our guards cheat out and get to shooters a little quicker than what we normally would."
The second semifinal at 8 matches Boonville (25-2 and riding a 12-game winning streak) against St. Joseph LeBlond (15-9 and winners of four straight).
The winners advance to the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at JQH, and the losers will decide third place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Hammons Student Center.
