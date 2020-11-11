Basketball was love at first sight for Lacy Stokes.
"Since Day 1, I've loved basketball," she said Wednesday night in a telephone conversation. "I have two older brothers, so Day 1 was as soon as my hands could hold a ball."
Stokes, a 5-foot-4 point guard, helped Mount Vernon post a 75-15 record during the last three seasons with three district championships and three first-round losses to Strafford in the Class 3 state tournament.
Before her senior season begins later this month, Stokes signed a letter-of-intent to continue her basketball career next year at Missouri Southern. Stokes signed the letter at the high school on Wednesday morning, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.
Stokes chose the Lions over Evangel and Southwest Baptist.
"I actually went on my visits kind of close together between Southern and SBU," she said. "Just the feeling, the difference in the feeling of whenever I got to Southern and the atmosphere, you could just tell how invested the coaches are into their program. I could just feel it, and I knew with how much I love the game, they would push me to be just as good as I wanted to be."
Stokes averaged 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 45 steals last season for the Mountaineers, who finished 23-7 and won their division title despite having zero seniors, only two juniors and 11 freshmen among their 16-player roster. She was named Big 8 East Division Player of the Year and an all-stater.
And at 5-4, the left-hander is still effective at taking the ball hard to the basket.
"I do what I can," she said.
"My freshman and sophomore years, I had a lot of scorers on my team ... (like) Cameron Call. So I found her a lot, and whenever I needed to, I got to the basket and scored. Last year my game shifted from a point guard who saw the floor to a point guard who has to score and see the floor."
Stokes is looking to add strength before joining the Lions next season.
"I think one of the main things I have to work on is getting in the weight room before I get up there with those 21-year-old girls," she said.
