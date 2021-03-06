As some talented players have passed through Mount Vernon’s girls basketball program in recent years, Lacy Stokes has more than made her own mark for the Mountaineers.
Stokes, a four-year starter, has shown why with several big scoring performances this season.
The Missouri Southern signee eclipsed the 2,000 point mark with 26 points to lift the Mountaineers to the Class 4 District 12 championship game on Thursday night.
“I think after I hit my 1,000th last year, I didn’t really know what this year would hold,” Stokes said. “I didn’t think I was going to get my 2,000th, but then I got that. Some people probably didn’t think we would win district last year, but then we won that. We just like to surprise people, keep them on their toes. I’m not done yet. We are not done yet. I’m not satisfied with my senior year yet until we get to the top."
But what the left-handed sharpshooter displayed on Saturday afternoon was flashiness to her game in an 84-23 victory over Seneca — Mount Vernon’s fifth straight district championship.
In the first quarter, Stokes immediately set the tone with her pesky defense, swiping a steal and converting it into an easy layup on the other end of the floor. Then, she penetrated in the lane and dished a nifty no-look pass to a wide-open Jolie Prescott on the right side for the layup.
“Lacy’s like a Tasmanian devil,” senior Ellie Johnston said. “She’s everywhere. She is so fast and spazzy when she steals the ball. I always have to guard her in practice, and it’s not fun. She always has to guard me, and that’s not fun. She makes me better. … She is a great player.”
Not even a half-minute later, Stokes glided with the ball in transition and finished with a crafty euro-step on the left side. When she wasn’t leading the Mountaineers' transition offense, Stokes showed her ability to knock down shots, finding success from mid-range and from deep.
Of her game-high 30 points, 12 came from beyond the arc for Stokes, who hit a 3 from the baseline, left wing and right wing.
“Lacy is just a special player,” Berendt said. “She’s the quarterback of our defense. She gets out in transition and sets the table for us offensively. She is just hard to guard. I’m glad she is on our team. Our kids say that everyday. They are glad they don’t have to go against her. She’s a special player.”
Whenever seniors like Cameron Call, Caitlin Hicks and Lyndsey Hood graduated two years ago, Stokes knew she had to step up.
“I definitely think I made a big transition from sophomore year to junior year,” Stokes said. “I had to pick up a few more things in my game in order to make that happen. I actually have a gym here in town and I have a trainer. … His name is Dale Lambert. I got to give him a shoutout. He’s my man. I do workouts twice a week and in the spring I go in there a couple of times. He’s teaching me everything I know right now.”
Those vast improvements she’s made as a player have been evident to her peers.
“She always adds a little spice to (her game),” Johnston said. “That’s how I like to put it.”
