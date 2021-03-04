MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Mount Vernon senior guard Lacy Stokes reached 2,000 career points during the Mountaineers’ 57-22 victory over Cassville in a Class 4 District 12 semifinal game in the Mountaineers’ gymnasium.
Top-seeded Mount Vernon (24-3) will play third-seeded Seneca (13-14) in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Vernon. Seneca, behind 39 points from Aliya Grotjohn, defeated second-seeded Aurora 66-53 at Aurora.
Stokes, who has signed with Missouri Southern, finished with 26 points.
Mount Vernon had the ball to start the fourth quarter, and Stokes drove left and scored with the left hand as she was fouled to give her 2,001 points. She made the free throw, which proved to be her final point of the game.
After the game she was presented with a 2,000-point basketball.
“I had an idea,” Stokes said in a telephone interview. “I knew I was close, but I didn’t know where. Honestly, I didn’t think (2,000 points) were possible last year after I scored 1,000 (in December 2019). I knew it would be a struggle, but I didn’t know.”
Ellie Johnston contributed 17 points for the Mountaineers, who led 26-2 after the first quarter.
“It was a team victory for sure,” Stokes said. “I thought we shared the ball really well tonight.”
Sharayah Seymour and Riley Morris scored six points apiece for Cassville (11-15).
