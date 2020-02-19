Defense led the way as Mount Vernon defeated East Newton 46-29 to win the Big 8 Conference overall championship on Tuesday night in the Patriots' gymnasium.
The Mountaineers (15-10) had won the league's East Division with a 6-0 record. East Newton (15-9) and Nevada tied for the West title with 5-1 marks, and the Patriots won the head-to-head matchup.
The Mountaineers opened a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and extended its margin while holding the Patriots to their season-low point total.
"I thought defensively we were pretty locked in," Mount Vernon coach Mike Ray said. "East Newton has several weapons, kids who can score, Lucas Kimbrough and Connor Killion especially. So our guys did a really good job defensively. We hit some shots and took care of the ball. The combination of those three was a pretty good recipe for us (Tuesday) night.”
Cale Miller and Colby Johnston, who are two of the team's seven seniors, tallied 16 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Mount Vernon. The other seniors are Zach Jones, Slater Eldridge, Kaden Killingsworth, Noah Dewe and Brentyn Hendley.
"I'm really proud of our seven seniors," Ray said. "They have been our leaders throughout most of the year. It's a credit to them.
"We were cautiously optimistic going into the year. We lost a four-year starter at point guard (Kelly Vaughn, who is a redshirt this season at Missouri S&T) so we knew replacing him would be a big challenge. Our schedule was pretty tough at the beginning, so we knew we’d have some challenges early on. But I thought come January and February, we would be pretty competitive.”
Kyson Lahman topped the Patriots with 13 points.
"They have a good team, and they are all juniors," Ray said. "They are going to be a load next year. (Coach) Kyle Fields has done a really good job. He has the program going in the right direction."
Both teams are in the Class 3 District 12 tournament next week at Aurora.
Boys actions starts on Monday night, and first-round games include top-seeded Mount Vernon vs. Aurora at 4 and third-seeded East Newton vs. Pierce City at 8:30. In between, No. 4 Sarcoxie meets Lamar at 5:30 and No. 2 Clever faces Seneca at 7.
"I think seven of the eight teams have winning records," Ray said. "It will be very competitive."
Crossover Report
With Mount Vernon’s victory, the East Division edged the West 4-3 in the Big 8 Conference boys crossover games.
Reeds Spring, Springfield Catholic and Hollister also won for the East. The West winners were Nevada, Seneca and Cassville. Three of the seven games were decided by five points or less.
The girls crossover games on Monday night followed the same format as Nevada beat Mount Vernon 61-48 for the overall title, leading the West to a 4-3 edge.
McDonald County, Lamar and East Newton also won for the West while the East winners were Rogersville, Marshfield and Hollister. Three games were decided by six points or less.
Big 8 Conference crossover games
BOYS
(East 4, West 3)
Mount Vernon 46, East Newton 29
Nevada 44, Rogersville 41
Seneca 55, Marshfield 50
Reeds Spring 57, McDonald County 43
Springfield Catholic 62, Lamar 53
Cassville 78, Aurora 55
Hollister 56, Monett 53
GIRLS
(West 4, East 3)
Nevada 61, Mount Vernon 48
Rogersville 62, Monett 45
McDonald County 43, Springfield Catholic 37
Lamar 44, Reeds Spring 40
Marshfield 58, Cassville 40
Hollister 57, Seneca 37
East Newton 41, Aurora 40
