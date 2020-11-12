The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will soon induct a number of recipients, headlined by Joplin Memorial's 1974-1978 boys basketball teams.
President and Executive Director Jerald Andrews announced on Thursday the Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds' E-Plex East Wing in Springfield. Tickets are $50 in advance (by calling 417-889-3100) or $60 at the door.
Memorial's boys basketball teams of 1974 through 1978 were among the best, with four Final Four berths in Class 3 —1974 (fourth), 1976 (runner-up), 1977 (state champs) and 1978 (state champs). The 1974 team (22-7) was coached by Ron Baker and included Mike Lloyd, Notie Pate, Erwin Palmer and Dennis Warden.
Mike O'Rourke coached the next five seasons. The 1975 team (22-7) reached the state quarterfinals behind Pate, Kevin Donohoe, Ron Greninger, Allie Davis, William Jackson and Chris Palmer. Standout point guard Gary ''Cat'' Johnson was part of the next three years, with the 1976 squad (26-5) also featuring Davis, James Fields, Donohoe and Greninger.
The 1977 and 1978 teams won state championships by churning out records of 31-1 and 31-0, respectively. Players who were on both teams were Keith Carr, Fields, Joe Jameson, Shelton Jameson, Johnson, Mark Mense and Mark Taylor. The 1977 team also included Clyde England, Carter Harbin, Kevin Haynes, Michael Hill, Kevin Sadler and Tony Thompson. The 1978 team included Mark Fowler, Dave Gilliam, Vic Strickland and Bryant Thomas.
The 1977 team beat Charleston 80-73 in the championship game, and the 1978 team routed McKinley 97-69 to win it all.
The MSHOF will also induct legendary Marionville product Ted Young, who has enjoyed quite a career in basketball as a player and coach. As a coach, he compiled a 458-214 record that included a Class 2 state championship in 2005 and four other Final Four berths.
A 1983 Marionville graduate, he led the Comets to the 1982 state championship under Tony Armstrong and finished as a 2,000 point career scorer. He went on to play basketball at Drury, where he ranks ninth in scoring (1,780 points) and second in both assists (774) and steals (251).
The Hall of Fame also will bestow Filbert Five Awards on former high school and college standouts who made positive impacts in the game. This year's women's recipients are Webb City's mother-daughter tandem of Stephanie Burgess and Mikaela Burgess, Callie Carroll, Jordan Garrison-Garcia, Heather Harman and Jenny Anderson Sledge. The men's recipients are: Aaron Dalton, Nic Dykman, Jasen Fronabarger, Brandon Kimbrough and Christian Lewis.
Stephanie Williams Burgess was a four-year letter-winner in three sports at Wheaton —volleyball, basketball and softball. By the time she graduated at Wheaton, she scored 1,625 points in basketball, helped the softball team to a state runner-up finish and steered the volleyball team to a state third-place showing in Class 1.
She went on to play at Labette Community College and then played one season at Missouri Southern. Today she is an office administrator for Reeves Tire & Automotive in Joplin, plus licensed Realtor with Keller Williams.
At Webb City, Mikaela Burgess was a two-time Class 4 all-state selection and helped the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish in 2013 and a third-place finish in 2011, along with three district titles. Overall, she scored more than 1,500 points before going on to star at Pittsburg State where she was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American. She is third in PSU history with 1,856 points.
In addition to running her own preschool in Webb City, Burgess is in her third season as an assistant girls basketball coach at Carl Junction High School.
Fronabarger emerged as one of the Ozarks' top players in the mid-1990s at Aurora High School. He earned Class 3 all-state honors in 1994 and 1995, with his senior year notable for his performance in the December 1994 Greenwood Blue & Gold Tournament. He scored 122 points to set a tournament record, which lasted for 28 years until Willard's Daniel Abreu scored 125 in 2018.
He went on to play at Drury through March 1999, scoring 1,411 points. That ranks 20th all-time in Drury history. Today, Fronabarger is a financial adviser for Edward Jones in Republic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.