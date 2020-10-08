The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced changes to the postseason dates for fall softball and boys soccer on Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues.
For softball, modifications were made for the championship semifinal and final rounds. The semifinal round will now be hosted by a member-school on Oct. 24 for classes 2-5. Class 1 semifinals will be played on Oct. 27 at a member-school.
Killian Softball Complex in Springfield will host all five championship games from Oct. 29-31.
Changes were also made to the boys soccer postseason schedule. The district tournament has been shortened for classes 3 and 4 with games to occur between Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. The sectional round for Class 3 and Class 4 will be held on Nov. 7.
The quarterfinal round for all four classes will be at a member-school site. Championship games are scheduled to be on Nov. 20-21. However, the site of the four championship games are to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.