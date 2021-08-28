Most area football teams will remain in the same class and districts this fall.
The Missouri High School Activities Association released its 2021 football district assignments on Friday morning.
Joplin remains in Class 6 District 3 with Kickapoo, Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit North, Lee's Summit West, Nixa and reigning state champion Raymore-Peculiar. Ozark replaces Rockhurst, who moves to Class 6 District 4.
In Class 5 District 6, Webb City, Carthage and Neosho are paired with Parkview, Republic and Willard while Carl Junction is in Class 4 District 6 with McDonald County, Monett, Hillcrest, Rogersville, Marshfield and powerhouse West Plains.
Seneca, Cassville and Aurora are paired with Buffalo, Hollister, Mountain Grove and Reeds Spring in Class 3 District 6. Mount Vernon moves down a class, joining Lamar, East Newton, Clever, El Dorado Springs, Fair Grove and Stockton in Class 2 District 4.
Diamond, Sarcoxie, Pierce City and Miller represent the area in Class 1 District 3 with Ash Grove, Cabool, Marionville and Thayer. Jasper, Liberal and Lockwood are the area teams in 8-man football District 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.