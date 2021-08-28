Fall sports features an action-packed slate and that will be no different in 2021 as the Missouri High School Activities Association announced district assignments for softball, volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf, boys soccer and boys swimming on Friday morning.
In softball, local teams Joplin and Carthage are paired with Central, Glendale, Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark and Republic in Class 5 District 6. Fresh off a state runner-up finish in Class 4, Webb City is in District 6 with Neosho, McDonald County, Branson, Hillcrest, Parkview and Willard.
Seneca, Cassville and Aurora are among local teams featured in Class 3 District 4. Rogersville, Reeds Spring, Salem and Willow Springs join them.
For volleyball, Joplin, Carthage and Neosho are in Class 5 District 12 with Belton and Raymore-Peculiar while Carl Junction, Webb City, McDonald County, Monett and Nevada make up Class 4 District 12.
Seneca, Lamar, East Newton, Mount Vernon and El Dorado Springs are the teams in Class 3 District 12, and Aurora, Cassville, Clever, Reeds Spring and Springfield Catholic represent District 11.
In Class 2, Diamond, Sarcoxie, Pierce City, Marionville and Southwest are in District 11. College Heights, McAuley Catholic and Thomas Jefferson are paired with Bronaugh, Jasper and Liberal in Class 1 District 9 while Miller, Golden City, Lockwood, Everton, Greenfield, Northeast Vernon County and Sheldon make up District 10.
Girls tennis assignments include Joplin and Carthage in Class 3 District 6 along with Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit North, Lee's Summit West and Raymore-Peculiar.
Webb City, Carl Junction, Neosho are paired with Hillcrest, Parkview and Willard in Class 2 District 6. College Heights, Thomas Jefferson, Lamar and Nevada are among teams in Class 1 District 12 while Aurora, Mount Vernon, Monett, Clever and Reeds Spring are in District 11.
In boys soccer, Joplin, Carthage, Central, Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Republic and Waynesville are in Class 4 District 5 while Webb City, Carl Junction, Neosho and McDonald County are paired with Bolivar, Grandview, Ruskin and Willard in Class 3 District 6.
College Heights is the lone local team in Class 1 District 6 with Stover, Fair Grove, New Covenant and Cole Camp.
Rounding out the fall sports is boys swimming with Joplin in Class 2 and Webb City, Carthage, Lamar and Monett in Class 1.
