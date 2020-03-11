As of Wednesday night, the MSHSAA state basketball tournaments were planned to run as scheduled and without attendance restrictions as the association continued to monitor the global COVID-19 outbreak and all information being circulated by the Center for Disease Control, according to MSHSAA communications director Jason West.
“The only update right now is that there’s no update,” West said. “Everything is progressing as scheduled as of right now.”
The Missouri state hoops tournaments resume today with Show-Me Showdown I for classes 1, 2 and 3 at the JQH Arena in Springfield. The final game of the prep playoffs will be played on March 21 to decide the Class 4 boys championship.
“We are at the mercy of our venues, which are hosted mostly at universities or colleges at this time of year,” West said. “Those places have taken the lead in what they’re allowing and not allowing on their campuses. As for the state championships this weekend, there’s no scheduled changes as of yet.
“We have had to adjust some things, especially in the St. Louis area, with some of our lead-up games with sectionals and quarterfinals due to campuses making adjustments for their campus community. But that’s all we’ve had so far.”
On Tuesday, MSHSAA announced its intention for member schools to continue all sports activities as normal. The association also noted it would continue to develop contingency plans in case the viral outbreak worsens across the state.
“We have contacted the Missouri Health Department, and at this time, there are no restrictions or requirements to stop activities with large groups of people,” the statement read. “We are developing contingency plans for the possible effects of school closures on the state playoffs, your spring sport practices and/or contests, and are monitoring COVID-19 developments closely.”
There was one confirmed case of a patient testing positive for COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“We are taking in as much information as we can, and as I said, a lot of the decisions are going to be based on what the venues will allow,” West said. “It’s hard to say what we’ll do if something happens if we don’t really know what the ‘if’ is.”
