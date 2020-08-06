Students in Missouri high schools and junior high schools who are taking classes online this fall will be allowed to participate in athletics and other extracurricular activities.
The MSHSAA Board of Directors met virtually earlier this week and granted relief of the association’s constitution, allowing students to participate despite not attending school in-person, providing they are following all health department
requirements and phases.
However, the board determined that this is a decision that will be made by each individual school.
In other changes approved by the board, schools may hold preseason jamborees as long as they involve only two teams, not three or four like in past years. Earlier the Missouri Football Coaches Association recommended jamborees be canceled as part of the return to school guidelines.
There was also relief granted from a by-law dealing with postseason eligibility. Schools can now qualify for postseason play regardless of the number of games played, given the sudden changes caused by COVID-19 that could occur during the season. Teams had to play at least half of the permitted contests to be eligible for the postseason in previous years.
These changes are for the 2020-21 school year only.
Also, the MSHSAA announced that district assignments for fall sports will not be announced until Friday, Sept. 18. The former release date for district assignments was Aug. 21.
Schools have until Sept. 11 to notify the MSHSAA if they have a sport they will not be able to participate in the postseason. Those schools will be removed from district assignments for that specific sport.
Preseason practices for all fall sports begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.