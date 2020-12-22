COLUMBIA, Mo —The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced a modified schedule for its postseason wrestling championships, including changes to dates as well as championship locations.
Previously, the number of districts was expanded from four to eight, while a sectional round was also added to the postseason. The MSHSAA championships will be broken down into five individual tournaments, one for each boys classification and the girls classification. Each event will be conducted in one day.
The number of qualifiers in each weight class will be reduced to 12, complying with the National Federal of State High School Associations. The top four finishers in each weight class from each district will qualify for the sectional round. The top three finishers from each weight class at each of the four sectionals will qualify for the state championships.
Due to questions and uncertainty surrounding venue/facility availability because of COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 wrestling championships will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo.
The current postseason schedule opens with girls and boys district tournaments running on Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 13, respectively. The girls sectional tournament runs on Feb. 20, with the boys sectional tourney set for Feb. 27.
State wrestling championships then take place from March 9-13. The schedule is subject to change if deemed necessary due to encountering any unknown or unpredicted variables due to COVID-19.
