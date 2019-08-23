The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its new football classifications and district assignments on Friday morning.
Although there was speculation that Webb City would bump up to Class 5, it will remain in Class 4.
The Cardinals will compete in Class 4 District 6 with Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Neosho, West Plains and Willard. Willard was in Class 5 last year, while West Plains competed in District 1 last year.
Class 4 District 5 features Camdenton, Helias Catholic, Lebanon, Marshfield, Pacific, Rolla, Union and Washington. Lebanon was in Class 5 last year.
Joplin is in Class 6 District 3 with Jefferson City, Kickapoo, Kirkwood, Lafayette (Wildwood), Lindbergh, Marquette and Northwest (Cedar Hill). Jefferson City and Marquette are new to the district this year, replacing Ozark and Eureka.
Carthage is in Class 5 District 6 with Branson, Nixa, Ozark and Republic. Ozark was in Class 6 last year.
Class 3 District 6 features Aurora, Cassville, Hollister, Monett, Mount Vernon, Nevada, Reeds Spring and Seneca. Monett competed in Class 4 last year.
Blair Oaks, last year’s Class 2 champion, bumped up to Class 3.
In Class 2, Lamar is in District 4 with Butler, California, El Dorado Springs, Fair Grove, Stockton, Versailles and Warsaw.
East Newton is in Class 2 District 3 with Ava, Forsyth, Houston, Liberty-Mountain View, Strafford and Willow Springs.
Sarcoxie bumped down from Class 2 to Class 1. The Bears are in District 2 with Ash Grove, Cabool, Diamond, Marionville, Miller, Pierce City and Thayer.
Greenfield, Jasper and Lockwood are in Class 1 District 3 with Cole Camp, Lincoln, Pleasant Hope, Skyline and Tipton.
The MSHSAA also announced district assignments for volleyball, softball, boys soccer and girls tennis and classes for boys swimming.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4 District 11 — Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City, Neosho, Carthage, McDonald County, Republic;
Class 3 District 12 — Aurora, Cassville, Monett, Mount Vernon, Seneca, Hollister, Reeds Spring;
Class 3 District 13 — Lamar, Nevada, Bolivar, Clinton, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill;
Class 2 District 11 — College Heights Christian, Diamond, East Newton, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Southwest, Marionville;
Class 1 District 8 — McAuley Catholic, Thomas Jefferson, Exeter, Miller, Purdy, Verona, Wheaton;
Class 1 District 9 — Golden City, Greenfield, Jasper, Liberal, Lockwood, Sheldon, Everton;
Class 1 District 10 — Bronaugh, Hume, Northeast Vernon County, Appleton City, Ballard, Miami (Amoret), Rich Hill.
SOFTBALL
Class 4 District 11 — Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Neosho, Republic, Willard;
Class 3 District 12 — Carl Junction, Aurora, Cassville, McDonald County, Monett, Seneca;
Class 3 District 13 — Nevada, Clinton, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg;
Class 2 District 12 — East Newton, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Holden, Sherwood.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 District 12 — Joplin, Carthage, Lee's Summit West, Raymore-Peculiar;
Class 3 District 12 — Carl Junction, Webb City, Neosho, McDonald County;
Class 2 District 11 — Aurora, Cassville, Monett, Rogersville;
Class 1 District 6 — Thomas Jefferson, College Heights Christian, Fair Grove, Greenwood, New Covenant.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 District 11 — Joplin, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Republic;
Class 1 District 10 — Aurora, Clever, Forsyth, Rogersville, Reeds Spring, Willow Springs;
Class 1 District 11 — College Heights Christian, Thomas Jefferson, Lamar, Monett, Mount Vernon, Nevada.
GIRLS GOLF
Class 2 District 6 — Joplin, Carl Junction, Carthage, Webb City, McDonald County, Belton, Hillcrest, Raymore-Peculiar, Republic, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Warrensburg, Willard;
Class 1 District 3 — Nevada, Bolivar, Buffalo, Butler, Cole Camp, Crocker, Dixon, Eldon, Eugene, Green Ridge, Osage, Sedalia Sacred Heart, Stockton;
Class 1 District 4 — Cassville, Monett, Mount Vernon, Purdy, Seneca, Clever, Galena, Greenwood, Hollister, Rogersville, Seymour, Springfield Catholic, Strafford.
BOYS SWIMMING
Class 2 — Joplin;
Class 1 — Thomas Jefferson, Carthage, Webb City, Lamar, Monett, Nevada.
