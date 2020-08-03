The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc with high school sports since mid-March.
And while fall sports practices are scheduled to begin next Monday for most high schools in Missouri, many schools in the eastern part of the state are still in limbo.
Last week, stltoday.com reported that approximately 20 schools in the St. Louis area will begin their 2020-21 year with online classes, meaning they are not eligible to participate in extracurricular activities. One of the schools is Kirkwood, which lost to Joplin in the Class 6 District 4 football playoffs each of the past two years.
On Monday, the MSHSAA office in Columbia announced it is working with schools in those areas where local health departments are requiring virtual learning options only and recommending no sports or activities this fall.
The staff and MSHSAA Board of Directors will discuss several ideas, including postponing fall activities, allowing schools using virtual learning to still participate in activities and scheduling competition outside the traditional season once a school is offering in-person classes.
“With the changing face of the start of the school year for our member schools, the board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible," MSHSAA executive director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a release. "The association wants to work with schools to provide as many opportunities as possible. For the schools currently planning to start the year as normal, our current hope is that the fall season will proceed to its fruition.”
