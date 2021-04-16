More and more eyes are being drawn to Missouri Southern ace Zach Parish as he hits the final stretch of an historical collegiate career.
This week has been a continuation of that with NCAA sports analyst Wayne Cavadi releasing his list of the ‘Nine Pitchers You Should Keep Your Eye on Down the Stretch in Division II Baseball’ in an article published Thursday on ncaa.com.
Parish, who’s 7-1 this season with a 1.54 ERA and 0.79 WHIP, was among the players highlighted.
“As usual, Parish is one of D2’s elite strikeout artists, currently with 86 through 58.1 innings pitched in 2021,” the article read. “He’s also limited hitters to a .167 batting average while walking 1.85 batters per nine. What’s impressive is that he has a four-pitch arsenal, featuring a change his coach calls excellent. That’s rare at this level. While he isn’t mowing down hitters with triple-digit heat, he has a smooth, effortless delivery and clean mechanics. You’ll be able to see him in the MLB Draft League this summer.”
Parish, the MIAA’s career strikeout leader with 438, leads the conference in wins while ranking third nationally in the category. He’s also the active career leader for D2 strikeouts, wins and games started. He’s 36 punchouts away from breaking the all-time D2 record.
“There’s so many things you could say about Zach,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “Almost every weekend that he pitches is just great. The thing that people don’t see is his work ethic to prepare himself to pitch and how he approaches each week. It’s so nice as a coach that Zach knows his body and knows what he has to do each day. He never has to be told what to do. He’s just a special pitcher who’s unbelievable to coach.”
A key weekend is upon Parish and the ninth-ranked Lions as they play host to Northeastern State in a three-game series at Warren Turner Field.
Southern (22-6, 15-6 MIAA) heads into the series positioned in third place in the conference standings, trailing the second-place RiverHawks (19-8, 16-5) by a game. Their series will open with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday before a final game is played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Our kids, like their kids I’m sure, are aware of the standings,” Darnell said. “It’s nothing we’ve really verbalized in practice or anything because you try to take each week as it comes. But Northeastern is playing really well right now, and their coaching staff is obviously doing a great job. It’ll be a really good opponent and it should be a good weekend.”
Expected to make his 10th start of the season during Saturday’s twinbill, Parish will be facing an NSU program that he played for during his freshman season before transferring to MSSU. The Tahlequah, Oklahoma, native was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year that season.
In his four seasons with MSSU, Parish has only pitched against his former ball club one time in 2019, when he struck out a season-high 16 batters to aid the Lions to a 1-0 win in Joplin.
As a team, MSSU leads the conference in walks, doubles, fewest hits allowed per nine innings, home runs, shutouts, strikeout to walk ratio, strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP. The Lions rank in the top 10 nationally in five different categories, including ranking second nationally in doubles and fourth in home runs.
NSU is led at the plate by Blake Freeman, who’s hitting .372 with four home runs and 20 RBI. Brayden Rodden leads the RiverHawks with nine home runs and 30 RBI, and Nick Swanson is 7-0 with a 0.85 ERA.
“NSU had won games by doing a lot of different things,” Darnell said. “They’ve won by their starting pitching, they’ve won by going deep into their bullpen and they’ve won with their hitting. So I feel like they’re a really complete team and they’re deserving of their position in the standings right now. We’ll have to play really well.”
