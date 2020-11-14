Missouri Southern’s softball program announced the signing of four recruits for the 2021 season on Friday.
The class features two players from Oklahoma and one from Texas and California.
“Our program is thrilled to welcome these hard working, determined, and competitive student-athletes to our Pride,” Southern softball coach Hallie Blackney said in a release. “This class brings in more pitching, power, and athleticism, and we look forward to what they will help our program accomplish on and off the field in the future.”
Jennelle Lundlen (Miami) and Avery Tallman (Owasso) are the two recruits from Oklahoma. Lundlen was a four-year letter winner for Wyandotte High School as a shortstop. She is a first-team All-Conference selection for her sophomore and senior seasons, while also being named Offensive Player of the Year and All-Region her senior year. Tallman was a four-year letter winner for Owasso High School, where she was named District Pitcher of the Year twice. She also racked up All-Region and All-State honors as well.
Abigail DeSantos (North Richland Hills, Texas) and Courtney Williams (Coronado, Calif) round out the early signing class. DeSanto is a four-year letter winner at Richland High School and garnered All-District distinctions as a freshman before being named first-team All-District for her sophomore season. Williams has been a three-year letter winner for Coronado High School and hit .474 and .484 as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.
Williams was named in the Top 25 in the San Diego area her junior year after finishing in the top 13 in the Premier Girls Fastpitch and was on the team that won the Park City World Series 16U. She is originally from Oklahoma.
