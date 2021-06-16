Three players, one coach and two teams comprise the 2021 class for induction into the Missouri Southern Sports Hall of Fame, the school announced Wednesday.
Football player Steve Forbis, baseball player Chuck Pittman, distance runner Kimi Shank Reed, distance coach Jamie Burnham and the 1986 and 1990 softball teams will be enshrined as part of Hall of Fame Weekend on Oct. 30.
The weekend will include a Friday night social, and induction will be held at a Saturday brunch. They will be introduced at halftime of the Lions' football game against Missouri Western.
STEVE FORBIS
Forbis (football 1982-1985) still holds the Lions' single-season record with 148 tackles in 1985, which marked the third consecutive year he led the team in tackles. He's third on the career list with 365 stops. He earned first team all-CSIC and all-district honors in 1985, and he was an academic all-American in 1984.
Forbis graduated in 1986 with a degree in accounting. He was an educator and coach for almost 30 years, and he has worked with both American Fidelity and Expedian Group in Republic. He and his wife, Leslie, have two daughters, Kelsey and Karsen.
CHUCK PITTMAN
Pittman (baseball 1989-92) helped the Lions to back-to-back trips to the NCAA Division II College World Series in the early 1990s and is the Lions' career wins leader with 29.
A Webb City High School graduate, Pittman went 29-11 in four years and struck out 203 batters in 255 innings. He was 10-3 in both '91 and '92 when the Lions qualified for the World Series, finishing second in 1991.
Pittman graduated in 1993 with a degree in business and has been employed by Cardinal Scale in Webb City, currently serving as a heavy capacity logistics manager. He and his wife, Allison, have two children, Chloe and Chase, and live in Webb City.
KIMI SHANK REED
Shank (women's track and field/cross country 2006-10) is one of the most decorated female distance runners in school history, earning eight all-America honors.
She was a four-time all-MIAA choice in cross country, winning the individual championship in 2009 after finishing second in 2008. She also was a four-time all-region selection, winning the regional title in 2009 after taking second the year before. She was a three-time all-American, finishing fourth in 2009 while helping the Lions to a third-place team finish, the highest in school history.
Shank was a five-time all-American on the track between the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. She holds the school record in the 5K indoor and outdoor and the 10K outdoor. She helped the Lions capture the MIAA triple crown (cross country, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field team titles) in 2007-08.
Shank graduated in 2010 with a degree in health promotion and wellness, and she earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Rockhurst and has been a physical therapist for Mercy in Springfield. She is married to Marshall Reed (former MSSU track and field student-athlete). The couple reside in Springfield and are expecting their first child in July.
JAMIE BURNHAM
Burnham (track and field/cross country 1989 to present) has been a part of Missouri Southern's track and field and cross country programs since their inception in the late 1980s.
Throughout his career, Burnham has helped the Lions to 12 MIAA championships in men's cross country, seven in women's cross country, six in women's track and field and four in men's track and field.
An accomplished collegiate runner, Burnham finished second in the 10K in 1987 for Missouri Baptist, and he's a member of the school's Hall of Fame. He lives in Joplin.
1986, 1990 SOFTBALL TEAMS
Both teams, coached by Hall of Famer Pat Lipira, placed fourth in the World Series.
The 1986 team went 44-13 in the NAIA Series, and the 1990 team finished 36-9 in the school's first year in NCAA Division II.
The 1986 pitching staff still holds school single-season records for fewest earned runs allowed (30), lowest ERA (0.53) and lowest opponent batting average (.165). Shortstop Renee Livell Heidger (MSSU HOF 2000) was the first first-team all-American for the program. Pitcher Lana Baysinger and third basemen Kim House were named second-team NAIA all-Americans, and Kathy Howard was named to the NAIA all-tournament team.
The 1990 team made an impressive debut in NCAA Division II, beating Missouri-Rolla in the MIAA Tournament championship game and Florida Southern in the Midwest Region final.
Catcher Diane "Dink" Miller was named second-team All-American, first team all-region, the team's outstanding offensive player and the school's female student-athlete of the year.
Pitcher Deanna Combs went 22-4 for the fourth-highest winning percentage in a season, and she was named the regional tournament's outstanding player. Jennifer Burken was named to the Final Four all-tournament team.
