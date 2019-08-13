The Missouri Southern softball team had 11 student-athletes recognized on the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar Athlete list.
The award is presented to student-athletes that achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher over the course of a school year.
Southern athletes listed were recent graduates Taurean Guzman, Angel Badalamenti and Lexi Ferrari, seniors to be Emily Harris and Erika Lutgen, juniors to be Abby Atkin and Makaila Leonhart, redshirt sophomores to be Lynnlee Parrott and Rion Boyd and true sophomores to be Meredith Iden and Tori Frazier.
As a whole, the MSSU softball program earned a 3.45 GPA during the 2018-19 school year.
