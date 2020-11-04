Last week seven MIAA schools participated in a cross country meet hosted by Newman University in Wichita.
But Missouri Southern, one of the league's cross country powers, was not among them.
"We decided it wasn't in the best interest of the team at this time," Lions coach Bryan Schiding said. "The Newman meet is not an official conference championship. I know we have a very strong tradition in that sport, but both our men's and women's teams felt at this time they would rather shift their focus to the upcoming indoor (track and field) season because it is a conference and national championship.
"There are pros and cons to it. The pros are kids want to race. It's obviously heartbreaking to lose our third championship in a row (both indoor and outdoor track national championships were canceled by the NCAA because of COVID-19). I think it's definitely honorable for Newman to step up to the plate and host that meet.
"We can't have anything on campus by MSSU standards. Obviously our course is the natural choice for hosting meets in this conference, but with our standards, we're not able to. It's great that they put it together for the kids, but I think our student-athletes made the right choice. We talked to the kids ... just put it in their hands. The women decided really early on that they felt they wanted to hang back and just train. The guys were pretty gung-ho for quite a while but recently decided to change focus. We let the kids decide. It's their season. It does not count for championships officially for us. We put it in their hands, that's what they decided, and we're fine with it."
In addition to cross country practice, the Lions are on Week 9 of their training for indoor track and field.
"It started out a little bit differently with weight room and conditioning only," Schiding said. "But then as of the first week of October, we were back to the norm. And really for track and field, strength and conditioning is what we do for the first four, five or six weeks of practice.
"The return to practice plan that we put together for cross country and track was accepted. We're doing distancing at practice and our kids are wearing masks, but really the nature of our sport kind of lends itself to social distancing. You have kids on the runway, and they are spread out. You have kids in the blocks, and they are spread out. Throwers are spread out in different circles and different areas. I think the nature of our sports versus the high-contact sports, the risk is very different in the eyes of the NCAA as well.
"We're practicing and to be honest with you, I don't know right now with the exception of distancing and masks, the way we structure our practices is not very different for us."
Schiding said the Lions' first indoor track and field meet will be Jan. 22 at Central Missouri.
