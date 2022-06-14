July of 2021 saw Missouri Southern and the rest of the NCAA entering uncharted waters with the advent of name, image and likeness in college athletics.
When Rob Mallory officially started as MSSU’s athletics director around that time, he knew NIL was one of the areas his athletic department would need to address.
What started as uncertainty 11 months ago turned into clarity on Tuesday afternoon.
MSSU announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative NIL tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships for all Lion student-athletes and community members.
The university is the first Division II institution to partner with Icon Source as the collaboration will position MSSU athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities. It provides a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.
“I think it’s great we are the first Division II partner for Icon Source and Icon Suite,” Mallory said. “We didn’t go into this looking, ‘Hey, we have to be the first to do something.’ We were looking for the best fit and the best partner. We knew all along that we were going to need some partnership to help us navigate this new era of college athletics.
"It’s here to stay. We wanted to make sure we align ourselves with someone who could benefit our department and benefit our student-athletes. I think we found that in Icon Source.”
The Icon Suite local exchange application software will enhance the NIL experience. The software connects local companies with student-athletes through a custom MSSU marketplace, simultaneously simplifying the NIL administrative processes for Lion athletics administrators tied to deal disclosure and compliance.
Interested businesses and MSSU supporters will be able to readily identify and engage with potential student-athlete partners through this compliant marketplace software.
Mallory said Icon Source and its platform was late to the game for NIL, but the lack of punctuality was for good reason.
“They took time to educate themselves on what was actually happening in the market,” Mallory said. “When they launched, it was just paying attention to the industry and what’s going on. You see them start to partner with Central Florida, Washington State and West Virginia. OK, I kind of like what I’m seeing, hearing or reading. So let’s learn some more.
“What I found through Icon Source is it’s a really comprehensive tool for all things NIL. I think they did a really good job of waiting to see what the market needed, what schools needed, what student-athletes needed. Right now, this is absolutely the best partnership for us with regard to (NIL).”
SMOOTHER NIL PROCESS
Mallory said MSSU’s had several student-athletes find NIL opportunities for themselves, but there are many still on the fence.
The implementation of this app is expected to help bridge the gap.
“A lot of student-athletes still don’t know where to go or maybe don’t feel comfortable just walking into a business and trying to start that conversation,” Mallory said. “This will give them a marketplace where brands and companies that are interested in investing in student-athlete sponsorship can put those opportunities out there and a place they can connect with brands, whether those brands are national or local. It’s going to give a student-athlete that one-stop shop.
“On the flip side for brands and companies that might have that interest, it gives them somewhere to find, ‘OK, who are the student-athletes that are interested in doing this? Who fits the profile of what we are looking for?’ It serves to connect the two entities that are necessary for these deals to work. But then it also helps to facilitate those deals, manage the contracts. It provides a seamless disclosure.
“Part of the state law in Missouri, those deals have to be disclosed to the department. This can be done almost automatically through this platform and making sure we are doing things in a way that's compliant with both NCAA guidelines as well as the state law in Missouri.”
The app is not mandatory for MSSU student-athletes. It’s available for use, according to Mallory.
“If they want to take advantage of it, it’s there for them,” he added. “Certainly we are going to encourage them. We have already started to encourage them. We are not going to force them to spend time trying to cultivate those opportunities. But we want to make sure it’s a resource that they know is available to all.”
Mallory admitted he didn’t have a catchphrase or a buzzword to describe his excitement for the app, but it’s a big step for MSSU in the realm of NIL.
“I’m thrilled that we have this opportunity to provide the platform for our student-athletes, Joplin, the Four-States region economy and industry,” Mallory said. “We have a diverse economy in a lot of different areas of commerce in this region. It’s an opportunity for those businesses to want to be engaged with student-athlete NIL. This partnership just made the most sense of all that we explored.
“It’s great that we ended up being the first Division II school to go down that road, but I promise we won’t be the last.”
