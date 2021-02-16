Just two weeks ago, the Missouri Southern baseball team was playing in the Sunshine State, where temperatures were pushing well over 70 degrees or more.
The Lions returned home to the Show-Me State a week later and have been treated to quite a contrast in terms of weather — below-freezing temperatures and even ice and snow.
As a result, MSSU has announced schedule changes for the MIAA/GLVC Crossover at Warren Turner Field this weekend.
The Lions have pushed back the tournament to a Sunday start with games concluding on Monday. On Sunday, the action kicks off with Missouri Western up against Missouri S&T at 11 a.m., Missouri Western playing Missouri Southern at 2 p.m. in the matinee and the nightcap featuring Missouri S&T and Missouri Southern at 5 p.m..
The tournament concludes with Missouri Western versus Missouri S&T at 11 a.m. and then Missouri S&T against Missouri Southern at 2 p.m. Monday.
Following that tournament, the Lions open up MIAA play with Emporia State at home for a three-game set, starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.
