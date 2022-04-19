The Missouri Southern baseball team has changed up its weekend schedule at Northeastern State due to possible weather near the end of the weekend in Tahlequah, Okla.
The Lions and RiverHawks were set to play a single game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The entire series will be moved up a day, starting now on Thursday afternoon.
Game times will be a 2 p.m. start on Thursday and Friday. The series concludes with a 1 p.m. start on Saturday.
It will be a big series for MSSU (25-17), which sits sixth in the MIAA standings with a 15-12 league mark and trails Central Oklahoma (24-16, 16-11) by one game for fifth.
NSU (28-13, 17-10) enters the week in a three-way tie for second with Washburn (27-14) and Pittsburg State (23-16).
Central Missouri, the Division II national runner-ups from a year ago, holds firmly on the top spot with a 26-1 record in the MIAA. The Mules are 33-4 overall on the season.
After the series with the RiverHawks, the Lions travel to play a single non-conference game against GLVC foe Drury at 5 p.m. on April 27 at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark.
