The Missouri Southern baseball team has altered its weekend schedule with the impending weather that is forecasted for this Friday.
Originally slated to play a three-game series with Washburn beginning on Friday evening, the Lions and Ichabods will now start their series on Saturday, with games on Sunday and Monday, as well.
Each day will feature a 1 p.m. start from Warren Turner Field.
In MSSU previous game, Skyler Nelson belted a two-run blast to left field as Rogers State earned a 9-7 walk-off victory over the Lions in 10 innings on Tuesday afternoon at Diamond Sports Complex.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Lions (15-9, 6-4 MIAA), who were on the verge of going a perfect 4-0 on the road trip.
