WEATHERFORD, Okla. — The Missouri Southern baseball team suffered a 13-6 setback to Southwestern Oklahoma State in its season opener Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs (1-0) erupted for eight unanswered runs to pull away for the seven-run victory.
Ramon Vingochea knotted the score at 6-6 with a sacrifice fly out to center field, while Miguel Soto ripped an RBI single to right-center field to give SWOSU a 7-6 advantage.
With the bases juiced and only out, JC Reed worked a bases-loaded walk to increase the lead to two. Taylan Mullins, Samuel Fortier and Marc Gonzales capped the big inning with run-scoring knocks apiece.
The Bulldogs’ relievers of Grant Ewy, Cade Hamilton and Nate Postlethwait held the Lions’ bats to only two hits over the final four innings. Ewy, the winning pitcher, punched out four batters during through 3 1/3 innings of work.
SWOSU tallied 16 hits in the contest, highlighted by Gonzales and Soto with three hits apiece. The two combined for four runs driven in total, while Fortier finished with three RBI.
Ernesto Hidrogo and Noah Chaplin covered the first 4 1/3 frames for the Bulldogs. Hidrogo got the starting nod.
SWOSU drew first blood in the ballgame to take an early 4-0 lead. MSSU countered with a big second inning to trim the deficit to 4-3 and eventually took a 6-3 advantage in the top of the fifth.
Six different Lions (0-1) had an RBI and a run scored in the game, while Henry Kusiak and Clay Milas collected a pair of hits each.
Jordan Fitzpatrick, Tommy Stevenson, Drew Davis, Matt Miller, Treghan Parker and Milas accounted for MSSU’s run production. Parker, a Webb City product, was the designated hitter and batted eighth in his collegiate debut.
The true freshman smacked an RBI double down the right field line in the second for his first career college hit and RBI.
Logan VanWey, transitioning into a starting role this spring, was the Opening Day starter for the Lions. The power right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking three.
Scott Duensing took the loss for MSSU. He was tagged for three runs (two earned) on two hits in 1 1/3 innings of work, while Jeremiah Kennedy allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in less than an inning in relief.
Cole Gayman gave up three hits and a run in 2/3 of an inning, while Laif Hultine was a bright spot for the Lions. He fanned three batters over three shutout frames out of the bullpen.
MSSU hosts Winona State for a doubleheader, starting at noon Sunday at Warren Turner Field. It will be the home-opener for the Lions.
