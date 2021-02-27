The Missouri Southern baseball team continued its best start in five years.
The No. 18 Lions (8-0, 2-0 MIAA) swept a doubleheader against Emporia State to open MIAA conference play at Warren Turner Field on Saturday afternoon. Southern blanked the Hornets 3-0 in the opener and took game two 4-3 to conclude the day’s action.
Zach Parish, the 2019 MIAA Pitcher of the Year, was simply overpowering in the opener.
The southpaw went 8 1/3 shutout innings, striking out a season-high 13 batters and walking just one while scattering five hits. Parish picked up his second win and lowered his ERA to 0.89 over three starts.
He’s struck out 31 batters over 20 1/3 innings of work. Cole Woods finished off the shutout with a pair of strikeouts for his second save.
Southern scored runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Troy Gagan started, picking up a run on a wild pitch in the second, and Gagan singled home Tommy Stevenson in the fourth to make it 2-0.
Jordan Fitzpatrick then doubled home Henry Kusiak in the fifth for the final tally. Gagan went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Kusiak, Fitzpatrick, Stevenson and Clay Milas had a hit apiece.
The left arm of Zac Shoemaker was the story in the nightcap.
He tossed 7 1/3 innings, punching out six batters to pick up the win. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits. Chase Beiter threw the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out three to record the save.
The Hornets scored first with a run in the opening frame. But Gagan answered with a home run in the second frame to knot the score.
After Emporia went up 2-1 in the third, the Lions answered with an RBI single from Milas to score Gagan in the fourth to tie it again.
ESU pulled ahead 3-2 in the fifth, but the Lions picked up two runs in the sixth to put the game away. Gagan scored on a balk and Milas scored on a sacrifice fly from Matt Miller.
Gagan had three in the game, while Kusiak and Milas had a pair of hits each.
The two teams clash for the finale today at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.