Missouri Southern welcomed St. Cloud State to Warren Turner Field for an afternoon game Friday in Joplin.
The Huskies are a team that finished 2022 with a 37-13 record and were receiving votes to be ranked in preseason polls released Jan. 25 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
The Lions didn't allow much by way of offense behind starting pitcher Cole Woods, and beat St. Cloud State 2-1 to begin their 2023 campaign.
"It's good to start it out with a win like that," MSSU Head Coach Bryce Darnell said. "When you can get a chance to get a run or two off of a starting pitcher like they had, you have to do it. We were able to."
Woods was dealing for MSSU as he pitched six innings and struck out nine batters. The righty from Verdigris High School in Claremore, Oklahoma, only allowed five baserunners and just three by way of a hit.
"Woods really had all three pitches going," Darnell said. "He was able to use his changeup real effectively when he had to and when he's got all three going he's really tough. His breaking ball is always really good."
Offensively, the Lions didn't get much going themselves, but they were able to scratch across just enough thanks to the extra-base hitting Matt Miller. In the fourth inning, the 6-foot-4 senior drove a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field to give MSSU a 1-0 lead.
"When Matt hit that home run, the pitcher made a mistake. Good pitchers make so few mistakes and it just happened with maybe our best power guy (at bat)," Darnell said.
"Matt's been around, he's been through the fire quite a bit for us and he's a guy we need to come through," Darnell added. "We have a ton of confidence in him and he did it today."
Then, in the sixth inning, the Aurora grad came back to the plate and did it again. This time after Garrett Rice led off the inning with a double. Miller pulled a pitch down the right field line to give the Lions an insurance run and make it 2-0, which became much needed.
"Their starting pitcher is as good as we'll see," Darnell said. "He's an all-american, all-region type pitcher."
MSSU picked up two runs on three hits and one walk against St. Cloud State's starter, Ethan Lanthier.
The only pitcher Southern used after Woods' six shutout innings was southpaw Jacob Davis. Davis pitched scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth.
In the final inning, the Huskies managed to scratch across their only run. Tate Wallat led off the 9th with a double. The next batter, Sam Riola, flew out to Miller in centerfield but it was just deep enough to move a pinch runner up to third base.
Sawyer Smith followed that up with a ground out to second baseman Nate Mieszkowski. Mieszkowski got the easy out at first and Smith drove in St. Cloud State's only run.
Davis slammed the door and earned a three-inning save when he forced another ground out to Mieszkowski — this one from Otto Grimm. The junior reliever only surrendered one hit and one walk.
The Lions will play Southwest Baptist University Saturday afternoon at home. The first pitch is slated for noon. The Bearcats fell to St. Cloud State 17-0 at MSSU on Friday. Southern will wrap the weekend series up with a Sunday doubleheader starting with St. Cloud State at 11 am. and SBU following that.
Darnell looks for his team to develop some early consistency this weekend and hopes to see it do so in these next three games.
