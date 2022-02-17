The Missouri Southern baseball and softball team's made slight wrinkles to its schedules ahead of this weekend's action.
Due to the forecasted weather for the Joplin area on Thursday, the weekend baseball schedule for the MIAA/GLVC crossover has been pushed back a day with games starting on Saturday and running through Monday.
Originally slated for a Friday, Saturday and Sunday schedule, games will now start on Saturday with the same original start times as before, just one day later.
The Lions will play Quincy at 1 p.m. Saturday, then a doubleheader with Truman State at 9 a.m. on Sunday. MSSU will conclude the crossover with a 1 p.m. game Monday afternoon against Illinois-Springfield.
In addition to the changes made to the crossover, the scheduled non-conference game between the Lions and East Central, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, will now be played on March 1.
In softball, MSSU makes a return trip to the Edmond Regional Festival with the original schedule being tweaked slightly.
The Lions were originally slated to play two games at Tom Heath Field on Friday, but have now been shifted to playing at Piedmont High School in Oklahoma City facing off against Arkansas Tech at 12:45 p.m. and Southeastern Oklahoma at 5:15.
Saturday's schedule stayed the same for MSSU as it will take on Harding at 10:30 a.m. and Lubbock Christian at 3:00 p.m. at Broncho Softball Field at UCO.
On Sunday, the Lions begin the day against Chadron State at 10:00 a.m. at Broncho Softball Field before taking on East Central at 2:30 p.m. at Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian.
MSSU baseball is off to a 3-5 start, while softball is 2-3 so far this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.