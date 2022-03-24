The Missouri Southern baseball team hits the buses this weekend as it travels to take on Emporia State in a three-game set starting Friday.
Game times are 5 p.m. Friday, 2 Saturday and 1 on Sunday. Weather for the weekend looks clear with temperatures in the high 50's to low 60's in Emporia, Kansas.
Southern (16-11, 7-6 MIAA) is coming off a three-game set with Washburn, where the Lions took the series opener. But the Ichabods claimed game two and took the rubber game matchup on Monday.
The Lions lead Division II in home runs (52), while ranking second in triples, ninth in slugging, 10th in doubles, 14th in hits and 19th in runs scored.
Catcher Tommy Stevenson, the MIAA Catcher of the Year, ranks second nationally in total bases, fourth in home runs, and ninth in slugging, while leading the MIAA in on base percentage and total bases.
Stevenson ranks second in batting average, home runs, hits, and slugging, while ranking third in triples and fourth in RBI.
Jordan Fitzpatrick ranks third nationally in sacrifice flies and 10th in doubles, while leading the MIAA in sac flies and ranking third in doubles. Henry Kusiak ranks ninth nationally in triples and second in the MIAA in that category.
Scott Duensing and Ryan Paschall are tied for the NCAA lead in appearances (17), while Cale McCallister is fourth nationally and third in the MIAA. Logan VanWey ranks eighth nationally in strikeouts and 11th in games started, while leading the MIAA in strikeouts and starts and ranking second in strikeouts per nine innings.
Cole Woods ranks second in the MIAA in strikeouts per nine innings and third in strikeouts overall.
The Lions are hitting .303 collectively, while six of the regular nine starters have batting averages above .300. All nine regulars are hitting .277 or higher.
McCallister leads the pitchers with a 1.66 ERA in 15 appearances, while VanWey has struck out 56 batters in 36.2 innings of work.
ESU (10-16, 4-9 MIAA) went 2-2 last week with a mid-week loss to Pittsburg State before taking a three-game set from Northwest Missouri.
The Hornets hit .262 as a team and carry a 5.65 team ERA. ESU is led by TJ Racherbaumer with a .388 average and a team-high five home runs and 20 RBIs. He is carrying a .731 slugging mark this season.
Sam Chaput and Blake Carroll have four home runs each.
The ESU pitchers are led by Jarrett Seaton with a 3-2 record in six starts. He has a team-high 38 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
Aaron Bechtel has 37 strikeouts of his own, while Caril Aikman has a team-high four saves and 11 appearances.
After this series, the Lions will host Rogers State on Tuesday night at 6 before playing host to Fort Hays State next weekend.
