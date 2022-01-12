The Missouri Southern basketball teams are back at home for the first time in the 2022 calendar year on Thursday.
The Lions play host to Washburn in a doubleheader as the women tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at approximately 7:30 inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Coming off a 78-62 rout over Northeastern State on the road, the MSSU women are looking to stay in the hunt in the MIAA standings. The Lions enter Thursday’s action sitting seventh in the league with a 8-5 overall record and 5-3 conference mark.
Washburn was picked to finish sixth in the MIAA preseason polls after going 12-13 last season, finishing seventh in the final MIAA standings.
Coming into the match up with the Lions, the Ichabods have a 5-7, 3-3 MIAA record and are on a four-game winning streak, including a 66-59 victory over Central Missouri to close out the year 2021 last time out.
But Washburn has not played since that time.
Hunter Bentley and Nuria Barrientos returned after being named All-MIAA a season ago. Bentley has scored 1,349 points in her five years with the team and is eight away from passing Joy Benton for eighth in school history.
This season, Bentley is averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds a game. Barrientos averages 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds a game, while coming away with 17 blocks (fifth in the MIAA).
Abby Oliver averages 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds a game while blocking 14 shots. Aubree Dewey leads the team with 28 assists provided coming off the bench and Mackenize Gamble leads the team in 3-pointers, going 19 of 57 (33%) this season.
Following three games that were postponed due to COVID-19 issues to start the year, the MSSU men quickly shook off the rust and pulled out a 72-71 thrilling victory over NSU thanks to a go-ahead fastbreak layup from Stan Scott with 35 seconds left in regulation.
The Lions improved to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in MIAA play, which puts them at third in the league heading into Thursday’s matchup against Washburn.
The Ichabods were selected to finish second in the preseason polls, but have endured some ups and downs so far this season. Washburn currently sits sixth in the MIAA with an 8-6 overall record and 5-3 record against conference foes.
Washburn features well-balanced scoring with four different players averaging over 10 or more points a game.
Jalen Lewis leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points while hitting 34 of 84 from beyond the arc. Michael Keegan is scoring 10.9 ppg with team-highs of 6.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks per game and 1.6 steals per game.
Tyler Geiman is averaging 10.4 ppg with 5.4 rpg and 6.3 apg in seven games this season. Tyler Nelson is scoring 10.5 ppg with 2.0 rpg and 2.5 apg in two games playing an average of 25 minutes a game.
After MSSU’s contest with Washburn, Emporia State comes to town for a bout with the Lions on Saturday.
Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. for the women with the men set to start at approximately 3:30.
The Hornets are 9-5 overall and 4-4 in MIAA play (eighth) heading into Thursday's matchup against Pittsburg State. ESU also had to postpone a pair of home games last week due to COVID-19 issues.
ESU is paced by MIAA freshman of the year Tre’Zure Jobe, who is averaging 20.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. Victoria Price, Ehlaina Hartman, Karsen Schultz and Fredricka Sheats average at or around 11 points.
On the men’s side, the Hornets are 12-3, 7-2 in the MIAA (fourth) and receiving votes in the NABC Poll.
ESU leads the MIAA in blocks and are second in 3-pointers as well as assist-to-turnover ratio. Tray Buchanan, a graduate transfer from South Dakota State, is the nation's leading scorer (27.4 ppg) while Jumah'Ri Turner is fifth in the MIAA in scoring (17.7 ppg).
The Hornets also play PSU on Thursday night.
