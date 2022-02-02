Mother Nature has struck.
The Missouri Southern men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Thursday night at Lincoln have been postponed due to a large winter storm that is heading toward the region.
The games will be made up on Monday evening with the women slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30.
Both MSSU teams pick up play at MIAA rival Central Missouri on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. for the women, while the men follow at approximately 3.
MSSU men
After hanging tight with No. 4 ranked Northwest Missouri 82-71 Tuesday night, MSSU (11-8) sits sixth in the MIAA standings with a 8-5 conference mark.
The Lions featured four players in double-figures, headlined by Stan Scott with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Still easing back in from an ankle injury, RJ Smith played 20 minutes and compiled 14 points to go with three boards.
Sharpshooter Winston Dessesow scored 11 points, while Lawson Jenkins chipped in 10.
The reigning Division II Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins, who finished with a game-high 24 points, hit a 3-pointer to push NWMSU's lead to 18-10 midway through the first half. MSSU cut the score to 38-31 at the break.
The Bearcats led 72-49 with four minutes to go, but the Lions pushed late and closed the game on a 22-10 run to make the final deficit 11.
MSSU shot the ball efficiently at a 42% clip, but NWMSU hit a whopping 55% of its shots from the floor. The Bearcats (20-2) remain atop the league while beating 13 of 14 opponents in the MIAA this season.
The Lions look to avenge a 87-57 drubbing to UCM at home earlier this season. The Mules (9-9, 6-8 MIAA) have dropped six of their last nine contests.
"Central Missouri has shown glimpses of where they can be really good, coming off kicking our tail every which way you possibly could," MSSU men's coach Jeff Boschee said. "They've picked up some big road wins. They've got (Gaven) Pinkley, who can really score the basketball. And guys on the perimeter that can shoot it. They are just tough defensively. Central has always been a tough place to play with the harder rims that don't give much.
"The biggest thing is we have to with a motor, and just have fun."
MSSU women
The Lions, who used gritty play to edge Northeastern State 55-47 at home Saturday, are on a seven-game winning streak. MSSU (14-5) is in a three-way tie for second in the MIAA (Missouri Western and Nebraska-Kearney) with an 11-3 conference mark.
On top of that, the Lions are receiving votes in the latest WBCA national-ranking poll.
MSSU jumped out to a 15-9 lead over NSU and led 26-24 at the break. That advantage swelled to 44-39 at the end of three and the Lions held off a late-surge from the Riverhawks to claim the win.
Lacy Stokes, 5-foot-4 true freshman guard, fired in a game-high 20 points. It was the Mount Vernon product’s sixth game this season with 20 or more points on her way to being named MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time.
Kaitlin Hunnicutt added 13 points with seven boards. Purdy product Layne Skiles chipped in eighth points, while pulling down seven rebounds. Cassville product Madi Stokes recorded game-highs in rebounds (nine) and blocks (three).
MSSU fell to UCM 68-64 in a heartbreaker earlier this season. The Jennies (15-7), who play Pittsburg State on Thursday, are right behind in the league standings with a 11-4 record in the conference.
"Coach (Dave) Slifer at Central has always got his teams playing solid," MSSU women's coach Ronnie Ressel said. "They are not as deep off the bench from years past, but their starting five is really, really good. They have two kids, Brooke Littrell and Nija Collier, are averaging a double-double. Olivia (Nelson) is the point guard, who is good. They are going to be a challenge, especially at home."
